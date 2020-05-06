News

World

China Will Bar International Investigators Until ‘Final Victory’ Over Pandemic Is Achieved

By
Ambassador of China to the United Nations Chen Xu attends a news conference on coronavirus in Geneva, Switzerland January 31, 2020. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

China’s ambassador to the United Nations revealed Wednesday that Beijing will block international investigators from examining the origins of the Wuhan coronavirus until “final victory” over the pandemic has been achieved.

“The top priority, for the time being, is to focus on the fight against the pandemic until we win the final victory,” Chen Xu told reporters when asked about the status of the World Health Organization’s requests to study the origins of the virus. The WHO’s representative in China said last week that the Chinese Communist Party has blocked repeated requests from the organization to investigate.

While Xu added that China is not “allergic” to outside probes, he admitted that “for whether or how the invitation will take place, we need to have the right priority setting at this moment, and on the other hand, we need the right atmosphere.”

The CCP has been accused of covering up the origins of the virus, with multiple reports detailing the timeline of Beijing’s failures in slowing the initial spread, including one study that found China could have prevented 95 percent of coronavirus infections if it had acted sooner.

An intelligence dossier compiled by the Five Eyes intelligence agencies of the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the U.K. levels multiple accusations against the Chinese government, including “the suppression and destruction of evidence . . .  the genome sequence not shared publicly, the Shanghai lab closure for ‘rectification’, academic articles subjected to prior review by the Ministry of Science and Technology and data on asymptomatic ‘silent carriers’ kept secret.”

China has countered claims of wrongdoing by claiming it is a “victim” of disinformation and trying to shift the focus to a conspiracy theory that the virus originated in the U.S.

“Peddling disinformation and recrimination are by no means prescription for international anti-pandemic cooperation and should be rejected by all,” the Chinese foreign ministry tweeted last week.

World

The Real History of Cinco de Mayo

By
The fifth of May has been a Mexican holiday since 1862, and has gradually become a bigger one in America. Like many American holidays, it is now encrusted with humbug and commercialism. As with St. Patrick’s Day, many Americans see it solely as an excuse to drink, eat some ethnic food, and maybe wear some ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Joe Biden’s ‘Woman’

By
There’s a scene in Shrek in which the incompetent, ambitious Lord Farquaad is advised that he will need a princess in order to secure his legitimacy as king. Any will do. The magic mirror narrows it down to a choice of three: Cinderella, “a mentally abused shut-in from a kingdom far, far away”; Snow White, ... Read More
Elections

Battleground Montana?

By
Last month, the Democratic pollster Public Policy Polling showed the Montana Senate race dead even, with freshman Republican senator Steve Daines and incumbent Democratic governor Steve Bullock tied at 47 percent.  Now, an online poll conducted April 10 to 27 by Montana State University shows Bullock leading ... Read More
World

Are We Done with China Now?

By
We have known about the People’s Republic of China’s exploitation of American enterprise for years. The problem is that we have not wanted to confront it. Ever since China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, it has been a relentless and pernicious economic adversary, routinely taking advantage of the ... Read More
