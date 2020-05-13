News

National Security & Defense

Chinese and Iranian Hackers Targeting US Vaccine Research

By
(John Adkisson/Reuters)

The Trump administration has collected evidence that Chinese and Iranian hackers are targeting American healthcare firms and universities, hindering coronavirus vaccine research in the process, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The hackers have the capability to “irreversibly harm” American healthcare facilities, according to U.S. officials. Cyber attacks by Chinese and Iranian hackers have already damaged coronavirus vaccine research, although officials are still trying to assess whether the damage was intentional or collateral.

“It is difficult, and sometimes impossible, to know what motivates such malfeasance, but any such activity carries with it the risk of triggering accidental, disruptive effects,” a senior administration official told the Journal.

Some within the Trump administration may come to view such cyber attacks as acts of war, a major change in the perception of cyber attacks.

Comments

The U.S. on Wednesday will release a public warning that China is attempting to hack into American coronavirus vaccine research. A draft of the warning accuses China of seeking “valuable intellectual property and public health data through illicit means related to vaccines, treatments and testing.”

The coronavirus has infected over 4 million people worldwide since the start of the pandemic, and nations are racing to find potential treatments and vaccines. Nations that develop and produce a vaccine will have enormous geopolitical leverage, as the pathogen has shuttered much of the world economy.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

U.S.

It Happened in New York

By
New York is the greatest city in the world. It also is uniquely suited to the spread of the coronavirus. As the national debate over reopening continues and the political blame game intensifies, it’s worth considering the scale of New York’s outbreak. There is nothing like it anywhere else in the country ... Read More
U.S.

It Happened in New York

By
New York is the greatest city in the world. It also is uniquely suited to the spread of the coronavirus. As the national debate over reopening continues and the political blame game intensifies, it’s worth considering the scale of New York’s outbreak. There is nothing like it anywhere else in the country ... Read More
White House

Two Decades of Presidential Mediocrity

By
As the unprecedented effort of the elders of the Democratic Party to use the Justice Department and intelligence services to manipulate and then undo a presidential election collapses, their response is a study in the corruption of unchallenged incumbency. The reason the country is in its present impasse is ... Read More
White House

Two Decades of Presidential Mediocrity

By
As the unprecedented effort of the elders of the Democratic Party to use the Justice Department and intelligence services to manipulate and then undo a presidential election collapses, their response is a study in the corruption of unchallenged incumbency. The reason the country is in its present impasse is ... Read More
Media

Protecting Obama

By
A review of weekend news coverage and commentary shows that mainstream media have gone into full “Protect Obama” mode. Evidence released last week -- including, but not limited to, House Intelligence Committee transcripts showing that multiple top-level Obama administration officials were lying to the ... Read More
Media

Protecting Obama

By
A review of weekend news coverage and commentary shows that mainstream media have gone into full “Protect Obama” mode. Evidence released last week -- including, but not limited to, House Intelligence Committee transcripts showing that multiple top-level Obama administration officials were lying to the ... Read More