News

Economy & Business

Chinese Economic Growth Hits Lowest Rate Since 1990

By
China yuan note (Thomas White/Illustration/Reuters)

China’s economic growth hit a multi-decade low after 2019 numbers showed Beijing struggling to maintain its forecasts amid an ongoing trade war with the U.S.

Growth hit 6.1 percent for 2019, down from 2018’s 6.6 percent and the lowest growth rate since 1990. A government report cited increasing “downward pressure” and “instability sources and risk points” as the reasons behind the decline.

Despite tariffs dominating much of the publicity surrounding the trade war, a fall in consumer confidence and a weakness in consumption hurt the Chinese economy. Large household purchases fell sharply, with auto sales decreasing 9.6 percent, the second-straight year of decline.

While the economy remained within the Communist party’s official target of 6 to 6.5 percent, the International Monetary Fund and private sector forecasters project even lower growth for 2020.

An annual report in November showed that over 1 in 10 financial firms in China are at a “high risk” of going bankrupt.

But the phase-one trade deal signed between the U.S. and China on Wednesday could signal a rebound for the Chinese.

Comments

The deal includes China’s agreement to purchase $200 billion worth of U.S. goods over two years, including $40 billion in agricultural products. The U.S. will ease off on some tariffs, but duties on $250 billion in Chinese goods will remain.

“Sluggish global growth will continue to challenge the external outlook, but we expect the phase one deal with the U.S. to have a favorable impact on exports and support domestic sentiment and confidence,” said Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics in a report.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Bernie Is Not Normal

By
The most substantively outrageous presidential campaign in American history has some serious chance of success. Bernie Sanders is leading or near the top of most polls in the first two Democratic nominating states, Iowa and New Hampshire. He could plausibly win both, which would instantly transform the race ... Read More
Elections

Bernie Is Not Normal

By
The most substantively outrageous presidential campaign in American history has some serious chance of success. Bernie Sanders is leading or near the top of most polls in the first two Democratic nominating states, Iowa and New Hampshire. He could plausibly win both, which would instantly transform the race ... Read More
Media

Our Stupid Times, Etc.

By
I don’t think most people who read the news are too stupid to understand the news. I think they are too dishonest. I am frankly embarrassed that we’ve found it necessary to append a note to Zachary Evans’s report on anti-Semitism to emphasize that quoting a person to illuminate his sentiments does not ... Read More
Media

Our Stupid Times, Etc.

By
I don’t think most people who read the news are too stupid to understand the news. I think they are too dishonest. I am frankly embarrassed that we’ve found it necessary to append a note to Zachary Evans’s report on anti-Semitism to emphasize that quoting a person to illuminate his sentiments does not ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Jussie Smollett’s Google Headache

By
If Jussie Smollett had last year pleaded guilty to some minor charge, done 90 days of community service, and paid a substantial fine to reimburse the $130,000 worth of overtime costs rolled up by Chicago police detectives investigating his ludicrous assault claims, he might today be in full rebound mode. Picture ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Jussie Smollett’s Google Headache

By
If Jussie Smollett had last year pleaded guilty to some minor charge, done 90 days of community service, and paid a substantial fine to reimburse the $130,000 worth of overtime costs rolled up by Chicago police detectives investigating his ludicrous assault claims, he might today be in full rebound mode. Picture ... Read More
PC Culture

Women Lie Too

By
Elizabeth Warren says Bernie Sanders once told her that a woman couldn't win the presidency. Bernie Sanders says Elizabeth Warren is lying about the encounter. I have no idea whom to believe. Some notable people on Twitter have wondered if maybe, considering all that happened during the #MeToo movement, ... Read More
PC Culture

Women Lie Too

By
Elizabeth Warren says Bernie Sanders once told her that a woman couldn't win the presidency. Bernie Sanders says Elizabeth Warren is lying about the encounter. I have no idea whom to believe. Some notable people on Twitter have wondered if maybe, considering all that happened during the #MeToo movement, ... Read More