News

National Security & Defense

Chinese Firm ByteDance Would Retain Majority TikTok Stake in Deal with Oracle

By
A man walks past the Bytedance headquarters building in Beijing, China August 3, 2020. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)

National security regulators are reviewing a proposal that would leave ByteDance, TikTok’s Beijing-based parent company, with a majority ownership stake in the short-form social media app.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., or Cfius, reviewed the deal that includes California- based tech firm Oracle’s bid to become TikTok’s U.S. technology partner late Tuesday afternoon but did not immediately announce a recommendation.

In an executive order last month, President Trump gave ByteDance 45 days to sell its U.S. TikTok operations or face a ban. In order to avoid President Trump’s ban, the deal must be settled by Sunday. 

In an effort to assuage national security concerns over the Chinese-owned app, the deal would make Oracle a “technology partner” of TikTok, while ByteDance would retain a majority ownership stake. TikTok’s global business would become a U.S.- based company that would remain a unit of ByteDance. Oracle would take a minority stake in that company, the Journal reported.

President Trump spoke with Oracle CEO Safra Catz about the company’s plans to overhaul the app’s U.S. operations on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter told the Journal, and said later that day that his administration would make a decision on the pending deal “pretty soon,” adding that he has “high respect” for Oracle chairman Larry Ellison.

“I heard they’re very close to a deal,” Mr. Trump said.

TikTok said Monday it believes its proposal “would resolve the Administration’s security concerns.”

The administration has labeled the app a security threat over concerns that data collected from U.S. consumers on the app could be shared with the Chinese Communist Party, though TikTok has said it would not share such data with the Chinese government.

Comments

While Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to the president, had pushed to ban the app, he expressed support for Oracle’s dealings with China in a Fox News interview last month, criticizing Microsoft’s deals in the Communist country while saying, “Oracle, on the other hand, has a strong reputation of really putting a great firewall between its operations in China.”

The deal would create an estimated 25,000 U.S.-based jobs, the Wall Street Journal reported. 

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Elections

Illegitimate Illegitimacy

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a newsletter about culture, language, and the necessary evil of politics. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” — and I would appreciate it if you would — follow this link. Legitimacy Roulette Legitimacy is a thorny problem in politics, because the notion itself ... Read More
Elections

Illegitimate Illegitimacy

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a newsletter about culture, language, and the necessary evil of politics. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” — and I would appreciate it if you would — follow this link. Legitimacy Roulette Legitimacy is a thorny problem in politics, because the notion itself ... Read More
Elections

Are the Pollsters Wrong about Trump Again?

By
If the presidential election were held today and the polls were precisely correct, Joe Biden would win handily. The RealClearPolitics map has Biden up in enough states to win the Electoral College 352–186: The FiveThirtyEight forecast likewise has Biden up 330–208 in the most likely forecast, with a 76 ... Read More
Elections

Are the Pollsters Wrong about Trump Again?

By
If the presidential election were held today and the polls were precisely correct, Joe Biden would win handily. The RealClearPolitics map has Biden up in enough states to win the Electoral College 352–186: The FiveThirtyEight forecast likewise has Biden up 330–208 in the most likely forecast, with a 76 ... Read More
U.S.

The Police Heroism in Compton

By
Last Friday, when we marked the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, one thing that did not get enough attention was the sacrifice of the police, firefighters, and other first responders, hundreds of whom were killed that day. First responders is an apt term for them. They are the people who show up. ... Read More
U.S.

The Police Heroism in Compton

By
Last Friday, when we marked the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, one thing that did not get enough attention was the sacrifice of the police, firefighters, and other first responders, hundreds of whom were killed that day. First responders is an apt term for them. They are the people who show up. ... Read More