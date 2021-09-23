Chinese Propaganda Machine Capitalizes on Concocted Border Patrol ‘Whip’ Narrative

U.S. Border Patrol officers cut off the way of migrants asylum seekers as they are trying to return to the United States along the Rio Grande River, after having crossed from the U.S. into Mexico to buy food, seen from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico September 19, 2021. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)

The crisis at the southern border has proven to be not only a humanitarian disaster and logistical problem for border states and federal government, but a propaganda coup for America’s adversaries.

Seizing upon misleading coverage and the apologetic Biden administration’s rhetoric, the Global Times, the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) English-language outlet, has taken to comparing the actions of Border Control agents to those of 19th century slave owners.

The cartoon echoed Democratic congresswoman and House Financial Services Committee chairwoman Maxine Waters, who on Wednesday asserted that Border Control agents were trying to “take us back to slavery days” and even suggested that the situation was “worse than what we witnessed in slavery.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not go so far as to compare the border crisis to America’s original sin, but did condemn the “horrific video of the CBP officers on horses using brutal and inappropriate measures against innocent people.”

The agents referred to by Waters and Psaki and seen in a much-circulated video were swinging long reins — not whips — that make it easier to maintain control of their horses near refugees while trying to send them back across the border, according to Border Control chief Raul Ortiz. Ortiz also conveyed that he did not believe that the reins had been used to strike any refugees, a proposition that is backed up by photos and videos, none of which show the reins making contact with migrants.

Moreover, another source told Townhall‘s Julio Rosas that the reins are sometimes swung to keep migrants away from the mounted horses, which could spook the animals and put agent and refugee alike in danger.

This is not the first evidence of a symbiotic relationship between the rhetoric of the American Left and the CCP. Earlier this year, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes promoted another Chinese cartoon mocking the United States over the Fourth of July weekend.

Continue to be grimly fascinated by how much America’s truly exceptional levels of gun violence figure in the perception of the country around the world. https://t.co/axcW21Pp18 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 6, 2021

