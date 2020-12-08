News

U.S.

Chinese Spy Worked as a Fundraiser for Eric Swalwell

By
California representative Eric Swalwell arrives to speak at the North America’s Building Trades Unions legislative conference in Washington, D.C., April 10, 2019. (Yuri Gripas /Reuters)

A suspected Chinese intelligence operative developed relationships with a number of American politicians as part of a Chinese political intelligence operation that ended in 2015, including Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell, for whom Christine Fang helped fundraise.

Fang helped fundraise for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign, a year-long investigation found, citing a Bay Area political operative and a current U.S. intelligence official. She also helped place at least one intern in the California Democrat’s office.

There is no evidence in Federal Election Commission records that Fang herself donated to Swalwell’s campaign. Donations from foreign nationals are illegal.

Between 2011 and 2015, Fang also developed close ties with several other local and national U.S. politicians across the country, particularly in the Bay Area, according to the Axios investigation, which cites current and former U.S. intelligence officials and one former elected official.

She also had romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors over a three-year period. Fang, who was in her late 20s or early 30s at the time, was enrolled as a student at California State University, East Bay.

Fang also helped fundraise for former Democratic presidential candidate Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii in 2013. Gabbard’s office said Gabbard has no recollection of meeting Fang. The next year, Fang, volunteered for California Democratic congressman Ro Khanna’s failed bid for House in 2014. Khanna won election to the House in 2016.

Swalwell declined to participate in the Axios story in order to “protect information that might be classified.”

“Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years — to the FBI,” Swalwell’s office said.

In 2015, federal investigators briefed Swalwell on their concerns regarding Fang, at which point he severed all his ties with her. He has not been accused of any misbehavior.

U.S. officials have determined that Fang’s purpose for her presence in the country was to cultivate connections with rising U.S. officials in order to later influence them on policy related to China.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Elections

The ‘Safe Harbor’ Deadline Is upon Us

By
On the menu today: As of tomorrow, under U.S. law, the 2020 presidential election is really, really, really over, under something called the “safe harbor deadline.” The Supreme Court might weigh in on Representative Mike Kelly’s suit, which aims to invalidate all of the mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania this ... Read More
Elections

The ‘Safe Harbor’ Deadline Is upon Us

By
On the menu today: As of tomorrow, under U.S. law, the 2020 presidential election is really, really, really over, under something called the “safe harbor deadline.” The Supreme Court might weigh in on Representative Mike Kelly’s suit, which aims to invalidate all of the mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania this ... Read More
Media

Journalists Turn on Free Expression

By
In an interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt, The New Yorker’s Steve Coll contends that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s “profound” support of free speech -- oh, how I wish that were true -- is problematic because “free speech, a principle that we hold sacred, is being weaponized against the principles ... Read More
Media

Journalists Turn on Free Expression

By
In an interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt, The New Yorker’s Steve Coll contends that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s “profound” support of free speech -- oh, how I wish that were true -- is problematic because “free speech, a principle that we hold sacred, is being weaponized against the principles ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Our Eroding Political Norms

By
The Left actually wanted to pack the Supreme Court! The very notion is destructive of an essential institution. It was historically condemned. Yet Democrats, from standard-bearer Joe Biden on down, lacked the fortitude to condemn the iconoclasts in their midst. Suddenly, the shambling Trump campaign saw a path to ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Our Eroding Political Norms

By
The Left actually wanted to pack the Supreme Court! The very notion is destructive of an essential institution. It was historically condemned. Yet Democrats, from standard-bearer Joe Biden on down, lacked the fortitude to condemn the iconoclasts in their midst. Suddenly, the shambling Trump campaign saw a path to ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Our Brave New Biden World

By
America traditionally has not reinvented reality after an election, although prior presidential winners have often tried, as in the fashion of our politics. But the new powers of social media, Silicon Valley, and a woke media have made reality-changing now a reality. Suddenly Antifa and BLM have all but ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Our Brave New Biden World

By
America traditionally has not reinvented reality after an election, although prior presidential winners have often tried, as in the fashion of our politics. But the new powers of social media, Silicon Valley, and a woke media have made reality-changing now a reality. Suddenly Antifa and BLM have all but ... Read More
National Security & Defense

How to Remember Pearl Harbor Day

By
Seventy-ninth anniversaries of any event rarely merit front-page coverage. Memory fades, survivors and eyewitnesses leave the scene, and new days of remembrance are instated. Cover it again on the big round-number anniversaries -- next year perhaps. So too with today’s 79th anniversary of the Japanese attack ... Read More
National Security & Defense

How to Remember Pearl Harbor Day

By
Seventy-ninth anniversaries of any event rarely merit front-page coverage. Memory fades, survivors and eyewitnesses leave the scene, and new days of remembrance are instated. Cover it again on the big round-number anniversaries -- next year perhaps. So too with today’s 79th anniversary of the Japanese attack ... Read More