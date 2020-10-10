Chris Christie Leaves Hospital One Week after Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tuesday night saw the resolution of high-profile election battles in New Jersey, Virginia, and New York City. Here’s a look at some scenes from election night, and one last bout of campaigning earlier in the day. Pictured, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie savors victory in 2018.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie announced on Saturday morning that he was discharged from the hospital a week after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Christie checked himself into Morristown Medical Center on October 3 shortly after revealing his diagnosis. At the time, the governor said he was choosing to stay in the hospital as a “precautionary measure” due to his “history of asthma.” Christie had developed a low-grade fever and aches, which are common symptoms of COVID-19.

Advertisement

“I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center,” Christie wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week.”

Christie was among a number of officials in President Trump’s inner circle who contracted coronavirus last week. Trump himself was hospitalized with the illness on October 2, and has since been discharged to the White House. Senators Thom Tillis (R., N.C.), Mike Lee (R., Utah), and Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) all have tested positive, as well as senior White House adviser Stephen Miller, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and others.

Many of the top Republican officials who later announced coronavirus diagnoses, including Christie and Trump, attended the September 26 announcement of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the president’s nominee to the Supreme Court. Many attendees at the event did not wear masks, and audience members sat in close proximity.

Advertisement

“The data speak for themselves,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS News on Friday. “We had a super-spreader event in the White House. And it was in a situation where people were crowded together, were not wearing masks. So the data speaks for themselves.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.