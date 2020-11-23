Chris Christie: Trump Legal Team a ‘National Embarrassment’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his wife, Mary Pat, in Trenton, N.J., January 16, 2018. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Sunday called President Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election a “national embarrassment.”

Christie, a Republican and longtime ally of Trump, called on the president’s team to share any evidence of voter fraud that they have, saying on ABC, “If you have got the evidence of fraud, present it.”

Advertisement

“Quite frankly, the conduct of the President’s legal team has been a national embarrassment,” he said, referring to the President’s lawyers attacks on Republican governors who have not supported the campaign’s voter fraud claims.

Christie took aim at Trump attorney Sidney Powell who had repeatedly pushed unfounded claims of voter fraud, saying she would “release the kraken” of evidence, though she never shared any such evidence publicly. She also accused election officials in several states of committing crimes and attacked Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, who helped to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state, saying he and the Republican secretary of state had been in on a conspiracy involving a voting-system contract award and that she would pursue a “biblical lawsuit.”

“This is outrageous conduct by any lawyer,” Christie said. “They allege fraud outside the courtroom, but when they go inside the courtroom, they don’t plead fraud and they don’t argue fraud.”

Advertisement

“Listen, I have been a supporter of the President’s,” Christie said. “I voted for him twice, but elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen.”

He continued: “If you are unwilling to come forward and present the evidence, it must mean the evidence doesn’t exist. The country is what has to matter the most. As much as I’m a strong Republican and I love my party, it’s the country that has to come first.”

Later on Sunday Trump’s team appeared to cut ties with Powell.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own,” Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis said in the statement. “She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

Powell later issued a statement saying she agrees that she is not part of the campaign’s legal team.

“I will represent #WeThePeople and seek the Truth,” Powell said in a statement regarding her separation from Trump’s team. “I intend to expose all the fraud and let the chips fall where they may. We will not allow the foundations of this great Republic to be destroyed by abject fraud or our votes for President Trump and other Republicans to be stolen by foreign interests or anyone else.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.