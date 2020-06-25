News

Media

Chris Cuomo Admits ‘I’ll Never Be Objective’ in Eleventh Interview with Brother, Finally Asks about Nursing Home Deaths

By
CNN television news anchor Chris Cuomo poses as he arrives at the WarnerMedia Upfront event in New York City, N.Y., May 15, 2019. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo admitted Wednesday that his repeated interviews with older brother Andrew, the governor of New York, were “unusual” and that he would “never be objective” in interviewing Cuomo, whose state has seen the most coronavirus deaths in the country.

“Obviously, I love you as a brother,” Cuomo told the governor. “Obviously, I’ll never be objective. Obviously, I think you’re the best politician in the country. But I hope you feel good about what you did for your people because I know they appreciate it. Nothing’s perfect. You’ll have your critics. But I’ve never seen anything like what you did, and that’s why I’m so happy to have had you on the show.”

Governor Cuomo, whose state has seen over 24,000 COVID-19 deaths, has been heavily criticized for a March 25 order that forced New York nursing homes to admit coronavirus patients without testing to see if they were still positive. According to the New York health department, over 6,000 people have died from coronavirus in New York nursing homes, approximately 25 percent of the state’s total death. Last month, the order was inexplicably scrubbed from the state’s website.

On Wednesday, Cuomo finally asked his brother about the nursing homes, after ten interviews over the past three months.

“Nursing homes. People died there, they didn’t have to, it was mismanaged and the operators have been given immunity. What do you have to say about that?” the CNN anchor asked.

“Several statements that are not correct, but that’s okay. It’s your show, you say whatever you want to say,” the governor sarcastically responded.

Comments

Cuomo has repeatedly deflected criticism on his nursing home order, saying in May that “the obligation is on the nursing home” to reject coronavirus patients, despite his order to the contrary. Earlier this week, he blamed the federal government, explaining that “all of them failed to handle this pandemic and warn this nation.”

“So New York had more cases and more deaths and more deaths in nursing homes because that’s who the virus affects,” he added.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS PC Culture

Ricky Gervais vs. Woke Comedy ‘Dogma’

By
Ricky Gervais finds it baffling that mentioning freedom of speech increasingly gets you branded as right-wing. Gervais isn’t on the right. He’s a good old social-democratic progressive Trump hater. But he thinks comedians should be able to joke about anything. Ten minutes ago, this wasn’t controversial. ... Read More
NR PLUS PC Culture

Ricky Gervais vs. Woke Comedy ‘Dogma’

By
Ricky Gervais finds it baffling that mentioning freedom of speech increasingly gets you branded as right-wing. Gervais isn’t on the right. He’s a good old social-democratic progressive Trump hater. But he thinks comedians should be able to joke about anything. Ten minutes ago, this wasn’t controversial. ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Triumph of the Country Mouse

By
In Aesop’s Fables and Horace’s Satires a common classical allegory is variously retold about the country mouse and his sophisticated urban cousin. The city-slicker mouse first visits his rustic cousin’s simple rural hole and is quickly bored and unimpressed by both the calm and the simple fare. When ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Triumph of the Country Mouse

By
In Aesop’s Fables and Horace’s Satires a common classical allegory is variously retold about the country mouse and his sophisticated urban cousin. The city-slicker mouse first visits his rustic cousin’s simple rural hole and is quickly bored and unimpressed by both the calm and the simple fare. When ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Updating My Priors

By
One of the reasons I declined to support Trump’s election in 2016 was my belief that he didn’t keep his promises. Even where he promised an injection of nationalist views I found welcome, I didn’t trust him. Two years ago, I took stock of my predictions. As predicted, Trump wasn’t on track to build his ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Updating My Priors

By
One of the reasons I declined to support Trump’s election in 2016 was my belief that he didn’t keep his promises. Even where he promised an injection of nationalist views I found welcome, I didn’t trust him. Two years ago, I took stock of my predictions. As predicted, Trump wasn’t on track to build his ... Read More
History

Leave the Emancipation Memorial Alone

By
In a quiet, tree-lined area about a mile from the U.S. Capitol building, a statue has stood since 1876. Unveiled eleven years after Abraham Lincoln's death, it depicts the 16th president holding the Emancipation Proclamation as a freed slave kneels below, his bonds being severed. Congress originally named the ... Read More
History

Leave the Emancipation Memorial Alone

By
In a quiet, tree-lined area about a mile from the U.S. Capitol building, a statue has stood since 1876. Unveiled eleven years after Abraham Lincoln's death, it depicts the 16th president holding the Emancipation Proclamation as a freed slave kneels below, his bonds being severed. Congress originally named the ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The White-Guilt Cult

By
Cary, n.c., June 7. Amidst nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, a black man and woman are seated on a park bench while a white woman wearing a sweatshirt that reads “LOVE” takes to her megaphone. “We repent on behalf of, uh, Caucasian people,” she says. A small crowd of white people comes to kneel ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The White-Guilt Cult

By
Cary, n.c., June 7. Amidst nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, a black man and woman are seated on a park bench while a white woman wearing a sweatshirt that reads “LOVE” takes to her megaphone. “We repent on behalf of, uh, Caucasian people,” she says. A small crowd of white people comes to kneel ... Read More
Media

How the Media Undermine Their Credibility

By
The news media are supposed to be the fourth estate. When those in government behave incompetently, allow themselves to be corrupted, abuse human rights, or otherwise disgrace their office, we expect the media to be a force for accountability, and to expose these betrayals of our trust with precision, clarity, ... Read More
Media

How the Media Undermine Their Credibility

By
The news media are supposed to be the fourth estate. When those in government behave incompetently, allow themselves to be corrupted, abuse human rights, or otherwise disgrace their office, we expect the media to be a force for accountability, and to expose these betrayals of our trust with precision, clarity, ... Read More