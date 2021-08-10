Chris Cuomo Still Advising Embattled Brother on Sexual Harassment Response

Chris Cuomo moderates a Democratic town hall in Columbia, South Carolina, February 23, 2016. (Rainier Ehrhardt/Reuters)

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is continuing to advise his brother, New York governor Andrew Cuomo, amid fallout from a state attorney general report alleging the governor harassed eleven women.

The governor is consulting with several confidantes on his situation, including Chris Cuomo, spokesperson Richard Azzopardi, and adviser and lobbyist Charlie King, people familiar with the situation told the Washington Post.

Advertisement

However, Chris Cuomo has not given advice to his brother in an “official” capacity, a CNN representative told Business Insider. The anchor has also not joined meetings including the governor’s staff, a person familiar with the situation told the Washington Examiner.

Chris Cuomo apologized in May following revelations that he had advised the governor on how to handle sexual harassment allegations that began to emerge earlier in 2021.

“There are stories out there about me offering my brother advice. Of course I do. This is no revelation. I have said it publicly, and I certainly have never hidden it,” Cuomo said. “When my brother’s situation became turbulent, being looped into calls with other friends of his and advisors that did include some of his staff, I understand why that was a problem for CNN….It will not happen again.”

Chris Cuomo drafted a letter for Andrew to respond to allegations of sexual harassment in late February, according to New York attorney general Letitia James’s report on the allegations released last week.

The governor ultimately released a statement that was nearly identical to the one his brother prepared for him.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.