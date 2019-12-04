Chris Wallace Criticizes Dems for Refusing to Call on Republican Impeachment Witness: ‘Not a Search for Justice or Wisdom’

Jonathan Turley, professor of law at George Washington University Law School, testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 4, 2019. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Fox News commentator Chris Wallace criticized Democrats on Wednesday for refusing to question the lone witness brought by Republicans during the day’s impeachment hearings.

Republicans called on Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, to be their witness opposite three professors summoned by Democrats. Turley has previously testified in the 1998 impeachment hearings against Bill Clinton, giving background on the impeachment process.

During the 45 minute hearing on Wednesday morning, “only once did [the Democratic counsel] ask Jonathan Turley any questions,” Wallace told Fox News.

“Why is he talking to the three and not [Turley]? Because the Democrats, who have the majority, called three Democratic, pro-Trump-impeachment law professors and they wanted to focus on them, and they didn’t want to hear anything from Jonathan Turley,” Wallace went on. “This was not a search for justice or wisdom; this was a search for trying to make a case.”

Turley was able to say in his opening statement that while he is not a “supporter” of the President, he also did not back the impeachment inquiry.

“One can oppose President Trump’s policies or actions but still conclude that the current legal case for impeachment is not just woefully inadequate, but in some respects, dangerous, as the basis for the impeachment of an American president,” Turley told lawmakers. ““If the House proceeds solely on the Ukrainian allegations, this impeachment would stand out among modern impeachments as the shortest proceeding, with the thinnest evidentiary record, and the narrowest grounds ever used to impeach a president.”

House Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry following suspicions Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure the country to investigate corruption allegations against political rival Joe Biden.