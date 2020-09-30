News

Media

Chris Wallace Laments Trump-Biden Debate: ‘I’m Just Sad with the Way Last Night Turned Out’

By
Chris Wallace moderates the first 2020 presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. (Olivier Douliery/Reuters)

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace expressed regret on Wednesday for how the first presidential election debate was carried out.

During the debate, President Trump repeatedly interrupted rival Joe Biden as well as Wallace, who was the the moderator. Trump and Biden talked over each other throughout the debate, and Wallace struggled to keep the president from arguing over him.

“Chris had a tough night. Two on one was not surprising, but fun,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

“I’m just sad with the way last night turned out,” Wallace said in an interview with the New York Times. “I never dreamt that it would go off the tracks the way it did.”

Wallace maintained that he did the best he could as moderator, but that he was “disappointed with the results.”

“I guess I didn’t realize — and there was no way you could, hindsight being 20/20 — that this was going to be the president’s strategy, not just for the beginning of the debate but the entire debate,” Wallace said. “I’m a pro. I’ve never been through anything like this.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that it “intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.” It is not yet clear what those “additional tools” will be.

Comments

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign announced that it raised a record-breaking $3.8 million over one hour of the Tuesday debate. The Democratic candidate entered September with $466 million in cash reserves, compared with the Trump campaign’s $325 million.

“Joe Biden spoke directly to the American people tonight and they are responding,” Biden campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

The Debate Dumpster Fire

By
On the menu today: You know what we’re talking about today -- that Godforsaken festival of incoherent crosstalk that was allegedly a presidential debate. It Figures That a Dumpster Fire of a Year Like This Would Bring Us a ‘Debate’ Like This Last night, I thought the first presidential debate of the ... Read More
Elections

The Debate Dumpster Fire

By
On the menu today: You know what we’re talking about today -- that Godforsaken festival of incoherent crosstalk that was allegedly a presidential debate. It Figures That a Dumpster Fire of a Year Like This Would Bring Us a ‘Debate’ Like This Last night, I thought the first presidential debate of the ... Read More
Elections

Everybody Loses, Which Helps Biden

By
Reactions to tonight's debate will likely be deeply polarized, as everything else is. There are a few things that are clear. One, this was probably the worst presidential debate in American history. There was a ton of cross-talk and shouting down, there were many bald-faced lies and obvious evasions, a former ... Read More
Elections

Everybody Loses, Which Helps Biden

By
Reactions to tonight's debate will likely be deeply polarized, as everything else is. There are a few things that are clear. One, this was probably the worst presidential debate in American history. There was a ton of cross-talk and shouting down, there were many bald-faced lies and obvious evasions, a former ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Ben Sasse: Everybody Loves Amy

By
After Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement in 2018, Ben Sasse had three words on his mind: Amy Coney Barrett. They’d been on his mind for a while. The Nebraska senator had first started hearing about Barrett from faculty at Notre Dame Law School, where Barrett was a professor, shortly after Trump ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Ben Sasse: Everybody Loves Amy

By
After Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement in 2018, Ben Sasse had three words on his mind: Amy Coney Barrett. They’d been on his mind for a while. The Nebraska senator had first started hearing about Barrett from faculty at Notre Dame Law School, where Barrett was a professor, shortly after Trump ... Read More
Elections

Trump Did Himself No Favors

By
The debate was a remarkable example of the fact that Donald Trump, the most self-serving man in America, doesn’t know how to do himself any favors. For the first ten or twelve minutes of the debate, he was walking away with it — Trumpy, sure, but in control and surprisingly reasonable-sounding. If he had ... Read More
Elections

Trump Did Himself No Favors

By
The debate was a remarkable example of the fact that Donald Trump, the most self-serving man in America, doesn’t know how to do himself any favors. For the first ten or twelve minutes of the debate, he was walking away with it — Trumpy, sure, but in control and surprisingly reasonable-sounding. If he had ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Chaos in Cleveland

By
The 90 minutes of “debate” between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden cannot be told as a cohesive story, or reduced to a few bottom lines. It was too fast and too disorganized. Almost anyone watching would have just picked up impressions along the way. I’ve grouped mine into piles ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Chaos in Cleveland

By
The 90 minutes of “debate” between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden cannot be told as a cohesive story, or reduced to a few bottom lines. It was too fast and too disorganized. Almost anyone watching would have just picked up impressions along the way. I’ve grouped mine into piles ... Read More