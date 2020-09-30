Chris Wallace Laments Trump-Biden Debate: ‘I’m Just Sad with the Way Last Night Turned Out’

Chris Wallace moderates the first 2020 presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. (Olivier Douliery/Reuters)

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace expressed regret on Wednesday for how the first presidential election debate was carried out.

During the debate, President Trump repeatedly interrupted rival Joe Biden as well as Wallace, who was the the moderator. Trump and Biden talked over each other throughout the debate, and Wallace struggled to keep the president from arguing over him.

Advertisement

“Chris had a tough night. Two on one was not surprising, but fun,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

“I’m just sad with the way last night turned out,” Wallace said in an interview with the New York Times. “I never dreamt that it would go off the tracks the way it did.”

Wallace maintained that he did the best he could as moderator, but that he was “disappointed with the results.”

Advertisement

“I guess I didn’t realize — and there was no way you could, hindsight being 20/20 — that this was going to be the president’s strategy, not just for the beginning of the debate but the entire debate,” Wallace said. “I’m a pro. I’ve never been through anything like this.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that it “intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.” It is not yet clear what those “additional tools” will be.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign announced that it raised a record-breaking $3.8 million over one hour of the Tuesday debate. The Democratic candidate entered September with $466 million in cash reserves, compared with the Trump campaign’s $325 million.

“Joe Biden spoke directly to the American people tonight and they are responding,” Biden campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.