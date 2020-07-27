News

Politics & Policy

Chris Wallace Says Biden ‘Not Available’ For Interview

By
Chris Wallace during the 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nev., October 19, 2016. (Mark Ralston/Pool/Reuters)

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been dodging Chris Wallace’s interview requests, the Fox News host said Sunday.

Though Wallace interviewed President Trump last week, Biden’s team has said this week the former vice president is “not available” for an interview, feeding into criticism that he avoids press scrutiny. 

“We’ll keep asking every week,” Wallace said.

“The fact is, the president is out there. He’s out there in this broiling heat with me for an hour, he took all the questions,” Wallace told colleague Bret Baier. “You can like his answers or dislike them, but he had answers and Joe Biden hasn’t faced that kind of scrutiny, hasn’t faced that kind of exposure.”

It has been nearly five months since Biden last sat down with Wallace for an interview two days before Super Tuesday.

CBS News White House reporter Kathryn Watson questioned why Biden is unwilling to submit to an interview with Wallace, saying “Trump sat down with interviewer extraordinaire Chris Wallace. Why can’t Biden do the same? Wallace is tough but fair.”

Biden currently holds a 9-point lead over the president in the RealClearPolitics average

“The communications shop, run by Kate Bedingfield, is guided by a focus on what matters to real voters — who like Biden, are older and more moderate — even as pundits cast doubts,” wrote McClatchy’s Dave Catanese in an analysis of the campaign’s cautious communications tactics. “Local TV interviews and nightly news broadcasts are prioritized over cable television and Twitter.”

Comments

During his own interview with Wallace, Trump took jabs at his opponent, saying “Let Biden sit through an interview like this, he’ll be on the ground crying for mommy. He’ll say, ‘Mommy, mommy, please take me home.’”

Wallace was widely praised for his interview with the president, with many saying he fact-checked the president and pressed him to make several admissions, including that he wouldn’t commit to accepting the election results in November.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

World

The Risks of China’s Three Gorges Dam’s Flooding

By
China has been suffering through record rains the past weeks, leading to the worst flooding in the country in decades. There is little relief in sight, and the Yangtze River is now above flood level, according to China's Ministry of Water Resources. A few days ago, officials admitted that certain “peripheral” ... Read More
World

The Risks of China’s Three Gorges Dam’s Flooding

By
China has been suffering through record rains the past weeks, leading to the worst flooding in the country in decades. There is little relief in sight, and the Yangtze River is now above flood level, according to China's Ministry of Water Resources. A few days ago, officials admitted that certain “peripheral” ... Read More
White House

Trump Ends AFFH

By
I am pleased to report that President Trump and Secretary Carson have together put an end to the Obama-Biden administration’s wildly radical Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule. President Trump has delivered on this issue in a way that will preserve American liberty in general, and the freedom and ... Read More
White House

Trump Ends AFFH

By
I am pleased to report that President Trump and Secretary Carson have together put an end to the Obama-Biden administration’s wildly radical Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule. President Trump has delivered on this issue in a way that will preserve American liberty in general, and the freedom and ... Read More
NR Webathon

The Rising Tide of Anti-Journalism

By
We at National Review are asking for your support again, and we mean it when we say our mission has never been more important. We’re witnessing an odd transformation in the media world. Increasingly, the debate within mainstream media institutions is what must not be written about, reported, or ... Read More
NR Webathon

The Rising Tide of Anti-Journalism

By
We at National Review are asking for your support again, and we mean it when we say our mission has never been more important. We’re witnessing an odd transformation in the media world. Increasingly, the debate within mainstream media institutions is what must not be written about, reported, or ... Read More
Film & TV

John Wayne’s Heroes and Anti-Heroes

By
Whether or not John Wayne’s statue ought to be removed from the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Ca., whether or not the eponymous airport ought to be renamed, and whether or not Wayne’s exhibit at the University of Southern California ought to be excised from the film school’s illustrious legacy, the ... Read More
Film & TV

John Wayne’s Heroes and Anti-Heroes

By
Whether or not John Wayne’s statue ought to be removed from the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Ca., whether or not the eponymous airport ought to be renamed, and whether or not Wayne’s exhibit at the University of Southern California ought to be excised from the film school’s illustrious legacy, the ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Shame of Shamima

By
Last week, the British Court of Appeals ruled that Shamima Begum -- one of three schoolgirls from east London who flew to Syria in 2015 to join ISIS -- has the right to return to the United Kingdom, in order to appeal the government’s decision to revoke her citizenship. The 20-year-old ISIS bride was ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Shame of Shamima

By
Last week, the British Court of Appeals ruled that Shamima Begum -- one of three schoolgirls from east London who flew to Syria in 2015 to join ISIS -- has the right to return to the United Kingdom, in order to appeal the government’s decision to revoke her citizenship. The 20-year-old ISIS bride was ... Read More