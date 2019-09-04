Blasey Ford’s Lawyer Admits Client Wants ‘Asterisk’ Next to Kavanaugh’s Name When He Rules on Roe

Attorney Debra Katz with her client Christine Blasey Ford at a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, September 27, 2018. (Win McNamee/Pool via Reuters)

Debra Katz, the attorney for Christine Blasey Ford, who leveled sexual-assault allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, admitted during an April speech that her client’s decision to come forward was partly motivated by a desire to put “an asterisk next to” Kavanaugh’s name before “he takes a scalpel” to Roe v. Wade.

The video, which was obtained by The Daily Caller, shows Katz discussing the positive implications of Blasey Ford’s testimony before the University of Baltimore’s Feminist Legal Theory Conference in April.

“In the aftermath of these hearings, I believe that Christine’s testimony brought about more good than the harm misogynist Republicans caused by allowing Kavanaugh on the court,” Katz says in the video. “He will always have an asterisk next to his name. When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade, we will know who he is, we know his character, and we know what motivates him, and that is important; it is important that we know, and that is part of what motivated Christine.”

After Kavanaugh was nominated to the High Court, Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor, accused him of tackling her onto a bed and groping her while drunk during a high-school party. During the weeks-long confirmation fight that followed, Blasey Ford and her counsel maintained that she was motivated by nothing more then a sense of civic duty, and specifically denounced the suggestion that she was politically motivated.

Kavanaugh unequivocally denied the allegations and no witnesses or contemporaneous evidence emerged to support Blasey Ford’s account.

A coalition of progressive advocacy groups is urging Congress to open an investigation into the allegations brought by Blasey Ford and other high-school and college acquaintances of Kavanaugh’s.

“Senate Republicans made a mockery of their constitutional responsibility to provide ‘advice and consent’ on the president’s nomination of Justice Kavanaugh, and the American people deserve to know how and why the process was such a sham,” the groups wrote in a letter to the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees. “The public is just as entitled to a thorough review of Justice Kavanaugh’s record now as it was before he was elevated to the Supreme Court and to know whether allegations against him of sexual assault and perjury have any factual basis.”