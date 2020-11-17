Chuck Grassley Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks during a meeting with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill, September 29, 2020. (Erin Scott/Pool/Reuters)

Senator Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

At 87 years old, Grassley is the senior member of the Republican Senate caucus. Patients over the age of 70 are considered at highest risk for complications stemming from coronavirus infection.

I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 17, 2020

“I’ll be following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine,” Grassley wrote on Twitter. “I’m feeling good [and] will keep up on my work for the [people] of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes [and] prayers.”

Grassley is a fixture of both the Senate Judiciary and Finance committees.

A number of U.S. lawmakers have tested positive for coronavirus, including Representative Cheri Bustos (D., Il.) who was diagnosed on Monday.

President Trump and several Republican senators including Mike Lee (R., Utah), Thom Tillis (R., N.C.) and Ron Johnson (R., Wisc.) were diagnosed with coronavirus in early October. Several current and former Trump administration officials also contracted the illness around the same time, including White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and senior adviser Stephen Miller.

That outbreak was likely traceable to the White House nomination ceremony for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institutes for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“We had a super-spreader event in the White House. And it was in a situation where people were crowded together, were not wearing masks. So the data speaks for themselves,” Dr. Fauci told CBS in mid-October.

