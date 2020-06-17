News

Politics & Policy

Civil-Rights Groups Call for Facebook Ad Boycott

By
(Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

A number of U.S. civil-rights groups are calling on major advertisers to pull their ads from Facebook to protest what they say is the mammoth social media company’s “repeated failure” to adequately address the proliferation of hate speech and misinformation on its platform.

The Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP along with four other groups announced the campaign on Wednesday, taking out a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times to publicize the initiative. The other groups participating in the #StopHateforProfit campaign, which urges corporations to suspend their Facebook ad spending for July, are Sleeping Giants, Colors of Change, Free Press, and Common Sense.

“Today, we are asking all businesses to stand in solidarity with our most deeply held American values of freedom, equality and justice and not advertise on Facebook’s services in July,” the ad reads. “Let’s send Facebook a powerful message: Your profits will never be worth promoting hate, bigotry, racism, antisemitism and violence.”

The campaign accuses Facebook of amplifying white nationalists and ignoring “blatant voter suppression,” and urges Facebook to protect and support black users, call out Holocaust denial as hate, and help get out the vote.

“We have long seen how Facebook has allowed some of the worst elements of society into our homes and our lives. When this hate spreads online it causes tremendous harm and also becomes permissible offline,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. “Our organizations have tried individually and collectively to push Facebook to make their platforms safer, but they have repeatedly failed to take meaningful action. We hope this campaign finally shows Facebook how much their users and their advertisers want them to make serious changes for the better.”

“We’ve had multiple conversations with them to create some safeguards,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP. “Now we’re approaching four years later, another election cycle. All evidence suggests that the same thing will happen this year and that should not be acceptable by anyone.”

The vast majority of Facebook’s $70.7 billion annual revenue comes from advertising.

Comments

The Justice Department on Wednesday proposed a legislative plan to Congress that would repeal some immunity protections for tech companies, including Facebook, that shield them from lawsuits over content posted by users.

Last month, President Trump signed an executive order targeting legal protections for Facebook and other social media companies in response to complaints by conservatives that they have been censored on the platforms.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

White House

Not-So-Swift Smear

By
I recently wrote about a number of retired high-ranking generals and admirals, none running for office or currently serving in the Trump administration, whose strident criticisms of the present elected president were setting an unfortunate precedent. Many disagreed. There are certainly arguments to consider on ... Read More
White House

Not-So-Swift Smear

By
I recently wrote about a number of retired high-ranking generals and admirals, none running for office or currently serving in the Trump administration, whose strident criticisms of the present elected president were setting an unfortunate precedent. Many disagreed. There are certainly arguments to consider on ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Emperor’s New Law

By
In the television series Mrs. America, which dramatizes Phyllis Schlafly’s fight against the so-called Equal Rights Amendment, one character sneers that Mrs. Schlafly doesn’t know what is actually in the proposed amendment, that she is making exaggerated claims about what it would do if enacted. Another ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Emperor’s New Law

By
In the television series Mrs. America, which dramatizes Phyllis Schlafly’s fight against the so-called Equal Rights Amendment, one character sneers that Mrs. Schlafly doesn’t know what is actually in the proposed amendment, that she is making exaggerated claims about what it would do if enacted. Another ... Read More
Media

Hands Off the Federalist

By
So, Google was demonetizing the Federalist, and then it wasn’t. NBC News has the story, or it doesn’t. On Tuesday, NBC News published a story claiming that Google had “banned” the Federalist, a right-wing news and commentary site, from its advertising platform. The Federalist, according to NBC News, ... Read More
Media

Hands Off the Federalist

By
So, Google was demonetizing the Federalist, and then it wasn’t. NBC News has the story, or it doesn’t. On Tuesday, NBC News published a story claiming that Google had “banned” the Federalist, a right-wing news and commentary site, from its advertising platform. The Federalist, according to NBC News, ... Read More