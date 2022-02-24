News

NR PLUS World

Civilian Effort to Rescue Americans from Ukraine Underway

By
Volunteers with the civilian rescue group Project Dynamo started evacuating Americans from Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Project Dynamo)
Volunteers with Project Dynamo say they intend to continue rescuing Americans from Ukraine.

Volunteers with the civilian rescue organization Project Dynamo have started evacuating Americans from Ukraine on the heels of the Russian army’s invasion of the country early Thursday.

A bus and two cars carrying about two dozen Americans departed from Kyiv just after the first explosions in the city, and after reports of Russian troops and armor crossing the Belarus border, said James Judge, a Project Dynamo volunteer and spokesman.

“They felt the explosions,” Judge said. “They’ve reported that they’ve seen missiles fly over.”

Judge said the Dynamo convoy took an alternate route out of Kyiv to avoid the largest traffic snarls. But that

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest