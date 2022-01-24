News

Civilian Group Continues to Rescue Americans Trapped in Afghanistan as Country Descends into Chaos

American citizens and permanent residents rescued by Project Dynamo en route to New York (Project Dynamo)

Leaders of the civilian rescue group Project Dynamo flew another 23 American citizens and green-card holders out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and into New York over the weekend.

Eleven of the 23 people rescued were children, according to Project Dynamo.

After getting vaccinations and Covid-19 tests on Thursday, the group flew on a commercial flight out of Kabul to the United Arab Emirates on Friday morning. They then boarded a plane to New York, which arrived around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

This operation comes on the heels of another successful rescue flight in December, when Project Dynamo evacuated 47 American citizens and permanent residents

Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

