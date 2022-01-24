Civilian Group Continues to Rescue Americans Trapped in Afghanistan as Country Descends into Chaos

Leaders of the civilian rescue group Project Dynamo flew another 23 American citizens and green-card holders out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and into New York over the weekend.

Eleven of the 23 people rescued were children, according to Project Dynamo.

After getting vaccinations and Covid-19 tests on Thursday, the group flew on a commercial flight out of Kabul to the United Arab Emirates on Friday morning. They then boarded a plane to New York, which arrived around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

This operation comes on the heels of another successful rescue flight in December, when Project Dynamo evacuated 47 American citizens and permanent residents …