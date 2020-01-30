Clinton Refuses to be Served Tulsi Gabbard’s Defamation Lawsuit

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at a panel for the Hulu documentary Hillary during the Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., January 17, 2020. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Hillary Clinton has twice refused to see a process server attempting to convey Representative Tulsi Gabbard’s (D., Hawaii) defamation lawsuit against her, Gabbard’s lawyer told the New York Post on Wednesday.

“I find it rather unbelievable that Hillary Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she won’t accept service of process,” attorney Brian Dunne said. “But I guess here we are.”

According to Dunne, the server first visited Clinton’s home in Westchester, N.Y. to deliver the lawsuit but was refused entry by secret service agents. The agents told the server to contact Clinton lawyer David Kendall, but Kendall told the server on Wednesday that he would be unable to accept the lawsuit for the former presidential candidate.

Clinton had suggested in an October podcast that Gabbard was being “groomed” by Russia to run for president, and further termed the congresswoman “the favorite of the Russians.” In response, Gabbard sued Clinton for defamation. on January 22.

“If Hillary Clinton and her allies can successfully destroy my reputation — even though I’m a war veteran and a sitting member of Congress — then they can do it to anybody,” Gabbard wrote in a statement announcing the lawsuit. “I will not allow this blatant effort to intimidate me and other patriotic Americans into silence go unchallenged.”

Gabbard is in the midst of a long-shot presidential bid. She is currently polling at leass than one percent nationally, according to a RealClearPolitics average. In October, Gabbard said she would not run for reelection to Congress and was “fully committed” to her presidential bid.