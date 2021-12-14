CNN Fires Senior Producer Charged with Luring Children into ‘Sexual Subservience’ Training

(Chris Aluka Berry/Reuters)

Former anchor Chris Cuomo’s senior producer John Griffin was fired from CNN on Monday after he was indicted for baiting young girls into “sexual subservience” training at his Vermont residence.

FBI agents arrested Griffin after a federal grand jury charged him “with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We take the charges against Mr. Griffin incredibly seriously,” a CNN spokesperson said Friday, Fox News reported. “We only learned of his arrest this afternoon and have suspended him pending investigation.”

Griffin allegedly exchanged messages with women over social media platforms, such as Kik and Google Hangouts, to convince them to let him teach their young daughters sexual education, the indictment from the U.S. Attorney of Vermont reads. He once texted them that “a woman is a woman regardless of her age.”

“On these communication platforms,” the indictment read, “Griffin sought to persuade parents to allow him to train their daughters to be sexually submissive. In June of 2020, Griffin advised a mother of 9- and 13-year-old daughters that the mother’s responsibility was to see that her older daughter was ‘trained properly.”

Griffin allegedly lured at least one young girl to his Vermont ski home in June 2020 after confirming the arrangement with her mother, according to the indictment. He told the mother that her 13-year-old daughter must be “trained properly” sexually then funneled $3000 for their travel expenses to fly the two out to Boston from Nevada.

The indictment adds that Griffin had “sexually trained girls as young as 7 years old” and told a mother that her 14-year-old daughter “would be a good candidate for such training.”

Griffin is in custody and faces an arraignment on Wednesday. If found guilty, he will be imprisoned for at minimum ten years and at maximum for life, according to the Department of Justice.

The development comes after Chris Cuomo, who Griffin worked with closely at CNN, was suspended then permanently dismissed from the network for his active role in helping his brother, now disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, navigate his sexual assault scandal.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.