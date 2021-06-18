CNN Piece Praising Beijing’s Vax Effort Fails to Mention That Their Vaccines Are Unreliable

Medical workers vaccinate students with the coronavirus vaccine at a university in Qingdao, China, March 30, 2021. (China Daily/via Reuters)

CNN stands in awe of the Chinese Communist Party’s vaccination effort.

On Friday, it published a fawning piece entitled “China’s about to administer its billionth coronavirus shot. Yes, you read that right.” Yes, you read that right.

“As of Wednesday, China had administered more than 945 million doses — three times the number delivered in the United States,” it begins, failing to note that China has a population well over three times the size of the United States.

Not only do its authors attribute the success of the vaccination effort — which is based on data provided by famously dishonest Chinese health authorities — to “a top-down, one-party system that is all-encompassing in reach and forceful in action, and a sprawling bureaucracy that can be swiftly mobilized… touted by officials as a strength of the Chinese system,” they also ignore the failure of the Chinese vaccines to actually accomplish their goals and protect against the disease.

Across the globe, those countries that have relied upon the Chinese inoculations instead of America’s Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been sorely disappointed with the results.

The East African island-nation of Seychelles was by proportion was the most vaccinated country in the world in May. At the same time, it was plagued by its highest rate of cases per capita of the pandemic, seeing a surge that was proportionally worse than that which was afflicting India at the time.

Why? Because the most-used vaccine in the country was China’s ineffective Sinopharm vaccine, which the World Health Organization also expressed safety concerns over.

Bahrain has been so dismayed by Sinopharm’s performance and its rising caseload that it is now offering the Pfizer vaccine to citizens that who have already had two doses of Sinopharm.

China’s other major vaccine, SinoVac, has proven similarly defective. Chile was pacing the Western Hemisphere in vaccinations per capita in mid-April was at the same time seeing its largest outbreaks of the last year and a half. Unfortunately, cases have remained high in the South American country, with SinoVac’s paltry 16 percent effectiveness rate after one dose and 50 percent rate after two being a big reason why.

The genocidal Chinese regime may have been effective in distributing its vaccines, but it seems important to note that the products it’s distributing are ineffective, and have led to the perpetuation of the virus it unleashed on the world.

