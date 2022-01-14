CNN Ratings Plummet 80 Percent to Start 2022

(Chris Aluka Berry/Reuters)

CNN averaged only 548,000 viewers during the week of January 3, a steep 80 percent decline from the 2.7 million it averaged over the same period in 2021.

Some of that decline can be attributed to the drama of January 6 last year, which helped the cable news network attract more viewers than on any other day in its history. This year, CNN used the anniversary of the Capitol riot to try to replicate that success, hosting a show live from the Capitol grounds.

Fox News and MSNBC both finished well ahead of CNN over the same time period, averaging 1,408,000 and 746,000 viewers, respectively.

CNN also trails Fox in the coveted 25-to-54 age demographic, averaging just 113,000 in that group to Fox’s 223,000, but did outpace MSNBC’s 88,000.

Over the last year, the talent at CNN has endured a number of scandals. Chris Cuomo, one of the network’s most promoted and well-known anchors, was let go in December after a year of controversy marred by allegations against him of sexual misconduct and his role in advising his brother — former New York governor Andrew Cuomo — when he faced similar allegations.

John Griffin, a senior producer who worked with Cuomo, was also fired after being accused of sexually abusing minors.

The network’s ratings declined precipitously in 2021 coming off of its most-watched year ever in 2020.

