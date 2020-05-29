News

U.S.

CNN Reporters Arrested While Live on Air in Minneapolis

By
Police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew, Minneapolis, Minn., May 29, 2020. (CNN Screenshot)

Members of a CNN crew were arrested early Friday morning during their live broadcast as they covered the riots in Minneapolis, which broke out this week in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on Monday.

Shortly after 5 a.m, CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his team, including producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez, were arrested and placed in handcuffs after Jimenez identified himself to police officers. Police also took the CNN camera into custody as it continued to record.

Jimenez and the crew had been reporting live on an arrest occurring near the 3rd police precinct building, which rioters set ablaze late Thursday night and which police had abandoned. He stood in front of a line of police officers wearing riot gear. Police officers asked Jimenez and his team to move, at which Jimenez identified them as all part of the same CNN team and showed his credentials.

“We can move back to where you’d like. We can move back to where you’d like here. We are live on the air at the moment,” Jimenez told the officers. “Just put us back where you want us. We’re getting out of your way. So, just let us know.”

A couple of minutes later, two police officers approached Jimenez and informed him that he was under arrest.

“Why am I under arrest, sir?” Jimenez asked before he was cuffed and led away by the officers. The other members of team were arrested and led away moments later.

The CNN crew members were detained at Hennepin County Public Safety facility and were released from custody over an hour later.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz later said he “deeply apologizes” for the arrests and called the incident “unacceptable.”

The Minneapolis State Patrol released a statement about the incident claiming that three members of the CNN crew were released after they were discovered to be members of the media.

“In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew. The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media,” the statement said.

CNN disputed the accuracy of the police statement.

“This is not accurate – our CNN crew identified themselves, on live television, immediately as journalists,” the network said.

Comments

Before the eventual release of the journalists, CNN criticized the arrests, slamming them as a First Amendment violation, and calling for the release of the team.

“A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves – a clear violation of their First Amendment rights,” the CNN communications Twitter account wrote. “The authorities in Minnesota, incl. the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

U.S.

The Return of the Tea Party

By
It’s 2009 again, or feels like it. That was when spontaneous, grassroots protests against overweening government sprang up and were widely derided in the media as dangerous and wrong-headed. The protesters then were inveighing against Obamacare; the protesters now are striking out against the coronavirus ... Read More
U.S.

The Return of the Tea Party

By
It’s 2009 again, or feels like it. That was when spontaneous, grassroots protests against overweening government sprang up and were widely derided in the media as dangerous and wrong-headed. The protesters then were inveighing against Obamacare; the protesters now are striking out against the coronavirus ... Read More
PC Culture

The Central Park Dog Case Is Covington 2.0

By
Funny thing about viral videos: They don’t necessarily give the full and complete context for what happened, do they? They might, for instance, begin only after someone does something bizarre and provocative but record solely the reaction. Covington was only 16 months ago. Did we learn anything from it? ... Read More
PC Culture

The Central Park Dog Case Is Covington 2.0

By
Funny thing about viral videos: They don’t necessarily give the full and complete context for what happened, do they? They might, for instance, begin only after someone does something bizarre and provocative but record solely the reaction. Covington was only 16 months ago. Did we learn anything from it? ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
Film & TV

It’s Wabbit Season Again

By
I  wish I could be more enthusiastic about the reboot of Looney Tunes, especially since it was my idea, but, thufferin’ thuccotash, it isn’t very good. Years ago, when a diaspora of The Simpsons writers was creating a plethora of smart-aleck prime-time animated series for grownups, such as Mission Hill ... Read More
Film & TV

It’s Wabbit Season Again

By
I  wish I could be more enthusiastic about the reboot of Looney Tunes, especially since it was my idea, but, thufferin’ thuccotash, it isn’t very good. Years ago, when a diaspora of The Simpsons writers was creating a plethora of smart-aleck prime-time animated series for grownups, such as Mission Hill ... Read More