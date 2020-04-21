News

Media

CNN Segment Shows Cuomo Emerging from ‘Weeks’ in Isolation Just Days after He Feuded with Biker In Hamptons

By
Chris Cuomo (Mike Segar/Reuters)

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Monday night announced that he has emerged from his basement, where he has been quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus three weeks ago.

CNN published a segment featuring Cuomo’s reunion with his family, which occurred just a week after a public kerfuffle with a biker in the Hamptons, who confronted him about his failure to social distance.

Cuomo, 49, announced on March 31 that he had tested positive for the virus and was remaining isolated from his family in his basement, where he continued to host his CNN show and share updates with his viewers about his symptoms, which included hallucinations, sweating, headaches, and a fever that was so severe that his shivering caused him to chip a tooth. He said Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cleared him to end his quarantine period.

“Alright, here it is: The official re-entry from the basement,” he said in a video posted to CNN’s website and his Instagram account. “This is what I’ve been dreaming of, literally, for weeks.”

Cuomo said his wife, who also tested positive, has been cleared by the CDC as well. He thanked his children, especially his 17-year-old daughter Bella for helping out while their parents were sick.

“This is the dream, just to be back up here doing normal things,” he said. “Thank you for being so nice to me, thank you for taking care of everything you had to, thank you for taking care of me, and Bella, thank you for stepping up and now adding family videographer to your resume.”

The video comes after an ugly confrontation Cuomo reportedly had on Easter Sunday with a 65-year-old East Hampton man, who said he was riding his bike and noticed Cuomo outside with his wife, another woman, and three kids.

One of the women approached the man, identified as David in a New York Post report, and asked, “May I help you?”

David said he asked why Cuomo was not socially distancing from the others before the anchor approached and began shouting at him.

“He said, ‘Who the hell are you?! I can do what I want!’” David said. “He just ranted, screaming, ‘I’ll find out who you are!’”

“I said to him, ‘Your brother is the coronavirus czar, and you’re not even following his rules — unnecessary travel,’” said David, who added that he voted for Cuomo’s older brother, Andrew Cuomo, for governor of New York.

“He just began to boil more,” David said. “He said, ‘This is not the end of this. You’ll deal with this later. We will meet again.’ If that’s not a threat, I don’t know what is.”

Comments

The next day, Cuomo complained on his SiriusXM show about the confrontation.

“I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat-tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bulls–t to me, I don’t want to hear it,” Cuomo said on his radio show. “I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth … I don’t get that doing what I do for a living: me being able to tell you to shut your mouth or I will do you the way you guys do each other.”

Comments

Most Popular

Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More