CNN’s Stelter Tells Reporter She’s ‘Bitter,’ Has ‘Resentment’ after She Calls Out Media Double Standard on Hunter Biden Story

By
CNN Host and Senior Media Correspondent Brian Stelter speaks on the “Trust, Truth and the Future of Journalism” panel at the Media Literacy Week Kick-off event at the Thomson Reuters building in Manhattan, November 6, 2017. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

CNN anchor Brian Stelter on Wednesday chided a reporter after she criticized the media’s double standard in reporting on Hunter Biden’s controversial emails, telling her that she is “bitter” and harbors “resentment” about the matter.

Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner’s chief congressional correspondent, called on media outlets to take seriously the recent reports about leaked emails revealing high-dollar negotiations between Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and foreign companies.

“He’s running for president of the United States, and this is serious,” Ferrecio said of the former vice president during Wednesday’s radio broadcast of “The Media Show” hosted by the BBC’s Amol Rajan.

“This is not last year’s news. It’s whether or not his son was coordinating to get him to talk to these Ukraine oligarchs and he was benefiting from it. I mean it’s really dirty, and it needs to be looked at,” Ferrechio said.

Stelter responded that the “bottom line” is that “we don’t know what is real and what is fake in these emails, if there is anything real in them.”

“Yeah, but that didn’t stop anybody from reporting the Mueller and the dossier and all that stuff,” Ferrechio replied.

“I know you’re bitter. I understand that you have a lot of resentment about this,” Stelter told her.

“Oh, now we have ethics, okay. Now we have ethics,” Ferrechio answered.

Stelter then launched into a spirited defense his network’s coverage, saying, “Don’t you dare. Don’t you dare act like newsrooms didn’t have ethics in 2017 and 2018. You know they did.”

In leaked emails from 2014, Biden appears to try to leverage his influence with his father, then-vice president Joe Biden, in negotiations regarding his lucrative position on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma. He refers to his father, who was heavily involved in U.S. policy on Ukraine at the time, as “my guy.”

Emails from 2017 show Biden discussing a deal with the former chairman of Chinese energy company CEFC China Energy, Ye Jianming, saying Ye agreed to improve the terms of Biden’s three-year consulting contract with CEFC, which initially promised Biden $10 million per-year “for introductions alone.” The emails also appear to indicate a payout for the elder Biden as part of the deal, and one of the business partners on the email thread confirmed the authenticity of the messages to Fox News.

Elections

How Trump Should Approach the Final Debate

By
The so-called mainstream polls of the swing states show the race narrowing. If the trend continues at the current rate, President Trump could poll even in two weeks—in addition to the “other” polls that show him near there already. So Trump’s mission at the final debate on Thursday is to continue to ... Read More
Media

The Biden Protection Racket

By
Joe Biden is the most cosseted presidential candidate in memory. He’s run a minimalist campaign that’s avoided the press as much as possible, while the press hasn’t been braying for more access and answers, but eager to avoid anything that could be discomfiting to the campaign. Never before have the ... Read More
Elections

Why Hunter?

By
Hunter Biden, Joe’s younger son, has become a fixture of the 2020 race. Since August 27, 2019, Donald Trump has tweeted about Hunter 59 separate times, making his colorful past one of the Trump campaign’s most important attacks on his rival. For many years, Hunter struggled with serious drug and alcohol ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

A Few Cracks in the Progressive Wall

By
The contemporary progressive agenda — of, say, an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, or Elizabeth Warren — has rarely appealed to 51 percent of the American electorate. Most polls show opposition to Court packing and the abolition of the Electoral College. Voters don’t seem to like ... Read More
