College Republicans Poised for Splinter after ‘Stolen’ Election

The election is over, but the stakes are still quite high.

Courtney Britt, the candidate who incumbent College Republican National Committee Chairman Chandler Thornton hoped would succeed him, triumphed today over Judah Waxelbaum. Only about 60 percent of CRNC affiliates cast ballots, though: A consequence of the maneuvering detailed earlier this week by National Review.

In her acceptance speech, a less-than-a-minute address kept short as a courtesy to delegates who had already spent nearly seven hours on the call, Britt purported to be excited to work with “all” state federations.

She spent much of the day, however, voting not to allow numerous states …