Civil Rights Complaints Filed against Colorado, Illinois School Districts for Racially Segregating Students

Non-profit Parents Defending Education has filed federal civil rights complaints against two public schools in Colorado and Illinois for holding racially segregated student activities.

The organization alleged that Centennial Elementary School in Denver, Colo. engaged in racial discrimination, violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, when it promoted a “families of color playground night.”

A sign at the entrance of the school’s campus advertised the event, according to a photo captured by PDE. The activity reportedly had been organized on a monthly basis, with gatherings scheduled for October 13, November 10, December 8, and presumably the second Wednesday of every month following. The point of contact for the event was Nicole Tembrock, the school’s “Dean of Culture, according to the school’s calendar.

“PDE makes this complaint as an interested third-party organization that opposes racial discrimination and political indoctrination in America’s schools,” the group wrote in a press release.

The second incident cited in PDE’s claim was Downers Grove South High School’s “Students of Color Field Trip Opportunity” in Illinois. Qualified students would travel to Jefferson Middle School to learn about the education career path from a person of color’s experience, according to a screenshot of the flyer obtained by PDE.

The complaint against the Illinois school also alleged racial discrimination based on the Civil Rights Act and 14 Amendment. Both schools receive federal funding.

In other examples of “anti-racist” racial segregation, a Massachusetts middle school offered three “safe spaces” after Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal, one of which was designed chiefly for students of color. The three sessions included: “Reactions to verdicts: Hearing and learning from peers,” “Rumor Control Room: Facts presented in cases, today’s laws, and final verdicts,” and “Questions & Discussion for Students of Color.”

Earlier this month, PDE launched a civil rights complaint against New York City Public Schools, after one school said it would separate students into five racial “affinity groups” as part of a social justice exercise. The meeting categories included Asians, whites, multi-racial students, black and Hispanic students, and students who decided to be unclassified.

