Colorado Shooter Passed Background Check before Gun Purchase

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, identified by police as the suspect in a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store. March 23, 2021. (City of Boulder/Handout via Reuters)

A Colorado gun store owner said Ahmad Al-Issa, the murder suspect in custody following the supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colo., passed a state background check before buying the weapon which he used to kill ten people.

Al-Issa, who was arraigned in court Thursday, purchased his AR-15 style weapon at the Eagles Nest Armory in his hometown of Arvada, a suburb of Denver. An arrest affidavit said that the purchase occurred on March 16 — six days before the shooting.

Advertisement

The gun store owner confirmed the affidavit in a statement, adding that the purchase was approved by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and that the store “will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as their investigation continues.”

“We are absolutely shocked by what happened and our hearts are broken for the victims and families that are left behind. Ensuring every sale that occurs at our shop is lawful, has always been and will always remain the highest priority for our business,” John Mark Eagleton, owner of the gun store, said.

“Regarding the firearm in question, a background check of the purchaser was conducted as required by Colorado law and approval for the sale was provided by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as their investigation continues,” he said.

Following the shooting, President Biden urged the Senate to “immediately pass the two House-passed bills that close loopholes in the background check system.”

“We need to act,” Biden said during his public address. “We should also ban assault weapons in the process.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.