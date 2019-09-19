News

Politics & Policy

Colt Suspends Production of AR-15s for Civilians

By
A customer holds an AR-15 rifle at a gun store in Provo, Utah, in 2016. (George Grey/Reuters)

Gun manufacturer Colt announced Thursday that it will pause production of the AR-15 and other sporting rifles for civilian use, amid controversy over such weapons’ role in a spate of mass shootings.

The West Hartford, Conn. company attributed the decision to a decline in demand among civilian consumers for assault-style rifles.

“The fact of the matter is that over the last few years, the market for modern sporting rifles has experienced significant excess manufacturing capacity,” Colt CEO Dennis Veilleux said in a statement. “Given this level of manufacturing capacity, we believe there is adequate supply for modern sporting rifles for the foreseeable future.”

The company said it would continue to fulfill its contracts to produce rifles for law enforcement and the military.

“Our warfighters and law enforcement personnel continue to demand Colt rifles and we are fortunate enough to have been awarded significant military and law enforcement contracts,” Veilleux said. “Currently, these high-volume contracts are absorbing all of Colt’s manufacturing capacity for rifles.”

At the same time, Veilleux reaffirmed Colt’s “unwavering” commitment to the consumer market and the Second Amendment.

Gun companies have faced increasing pressure as the body count from mass shootings, most involving assault-style rifles, has risen in recent years. New Jersey announced last week that it would stop doing business with gun manufacturers and retailers that refuse to comply with enhanced restrictions that go beyond federal law, including expanded background checks and prohibitions on selling guns to those convicted of domestic abuse.

Comments

“We listen to our customers,” Colt’s senior vice president for commercial business, Paul Spitale, said last week. “The whole basis for our reorganization was consumer feedback.”

“It’s not forever,” Spitale added.

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

How to Bend the News

By
This, from ABC, is a nice example of a news organization deliberately bending the truth in order to advance a narrative that it wishes were true but is not: Venerable gun manufacturer Colt says it will stop producing the AR-15, among other rifles, for the consumer market in the wake of many recent mass ... Read More
U.S.

Trump’s Total Culture War

By
 Donald Trump is waging a nonstop, all-encompassing war against progressive culture, in magnitude analogous to what 19th-century Germans once called a Kulturkampf. As a result, not even former president George W. Bush has incurred the degree of hatred from the left that is now directed at Trump. For most of ... Read More
Education

George Packer Gets Mugged by Reality

By
Few journalists are as respected by, and respectable to, liberals as The Atlantic’s George Packer. The author of The Assassin's Gate (2005), The Unwinding (2013), and a recently published biography of Richard Holbrooke, Our Man, Packer has written for bastions of liberal thought from the New York Times Magazine ... Read More
World

Iran’s Act of War

By
Last weekend’s drone raid on the Saudi oil fields, along with the Israeli elections, opens a new chapter in Middle Eastern relations. Whether the attack on Saudi oil production, which has temporarily stopped more than half of it, was launched by Iranian-sponsored Yemeni Houthis or by the Iranians themselves is ... Read More