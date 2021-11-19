Columbia Journalism School to Hire a Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

People with face masks walk at Columbia University in New York City, March 9, 2020. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism is hiring a Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) to incorporate anti-racism initiatives into the school’s curricula.

The responsibilities of the role include: “a review of the school’s policies and expectations on DEI, possible sessions on running an inclusive classroom, defusing volatile classroom situations, presenting sensitive material, avoiding triggering language, discussions of DEI in the news, anti-racism lectures and workshops, a review of best practices on DEI in the profession and required readings.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the end of the year, the director will be required to conduct a survey of graduating students, full-time faculty, adjuncts, and staff to assess the impact of the DEI initiatives on the campus.

The director is also expected to “implement a self-study of Deans and department heads and their actions and observations related to DEI.” The director will also be tasked with creating a “code of ethics on DEI” for the Journalism School, that all faculty, staff, and students must comply with.

Columbia’s announcement for the new position comes amid local backlash in K-12 school districts across the country to critical race theory and its derivations, typically framed as equity and inclusion programming or culturally responsive teaching.

The cost of obtaining a Masters of Science degree at Columbia’s School of Journalism, including attendance, tuition, University fees, and living expenses, is $116,805. Other degrees at the school, such as a Ph.d., all range in that ballpark. The school was founded in 1912 and has since served as a springboard for many aspiring journalists’ careers.

Notable alumni who have graduated from the school include Pat Buchanan, former special consultant to U.S. Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and Ronald Reagan, former Democratic governor of Vermont Madeleine Kunin, and former prominent correspondent for NBC News Irving Levine, among others.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.