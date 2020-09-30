News

National Security & Defense

Comey Claims Revelation That Steele’s Primary Source Was Investigated as a Russian Agent Doesn’t Necessarily Harm His Credibility: ‘I See It Cutting Both Ways’

By
James Comey, former director of the FBI, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., September 30, 2020. (Stefani Reynolds/Reuters)

Former FBI director James Comey testified in a Senate hearing on Wednesday that if the source for the Steele dossier was a Russian agent, that could make the source either “more” or “less” credible in his dealings with the bureau.

Last week, Senate Judiciary Committee head Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) publicized an FBI summary indicating that the Steele dossier source, Igor Danchenko, was investigated by the FBI between 2009-2011 as a possible Russian spy.

Danchenko, who was trained as a lawyer in Russia and worked for the Brookings Institution in Washington from 2005-2010, had connections to Russian intelligence and tried to recruit two people connected to “an influential foreign policy advisor in the Obama administration,” telling the pair that if they “did get a job in the government and had access to classified information,” he had a way for them “to make a little extra money.” Danchenko also had contact with two other individuals who were the subjects of “FBI counterintelligence subjects” and had contact with “the Russian Embassy and known Russian intelligence officers.”

The revelations have led Republicans to question whether the dossier, which was used as evidence during the Crossfire Hurricane investigation against the 2016 Trump-campaign, was based on Russian disinformation. However, Comey, who served as FBI director from 2013 until he was fired by President Trump in 2017, maintained that even if Danchenko was a Russian spy, that would not necessarily impinge on his credibility.

“Director Comey, according to [former FBI agent] Peter Strzok, you were briefed on [former British agent Christopher] Steele’s reporting and okayed the Crossfire Hurricane team’s approach to use Steele in the investigation,” Senator Joni Ernst (R., Ind.) said at the Wednesday Judiciary Committee hearing . “Do you recall being told about the counterintelligence investigation against [Danchenko]?”

“I do not,” Comey said.

“Do you believe that this information would have been relevant information for the director of the FBI to have received?” Ernst continued?

“I don’t know the answer to that,” Comey replied. “Maybe, at some point, it would definitely be important for the team to consider whether it made [Danchenko] less credible or more credible. I could see it cutting both ways.”

Comments

The Wednesday hearing was held as part of Senator Graham’s ongoing investigation into the Crossfire Hurricane probe against the 2016 Trump-campaign. During the hearing, Comey repeatedly claimed that he learned much of the details of FISA abuse by FBI agents during that probe from the Justice Department Inspector General report released in December 2019.

“I learned a lot about the Steele material and the sub-source interviews from the Horowitz report that I didn’t know before then,” Comey said in response to a question from Senator John Cornyn (R., Texas).

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

The First Debate Showed Why Biden Will Win

By
Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton, and that will be enough to win him the election this November. This much has been clear since Super Tuesday this year during the Democratic primaries. In 2016, Hillary split several very important states with Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, and those she won, she won without ... Read More
Elections

The First Debate Showed Why Biden Will Win

By
Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton, and that will be enough to win him the election this November. This much has been clear since Super Tuesday this year during the Democratic primaries. In 2016, Hillary split several very important states with Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, and those she won, she won without ... Read More
Elections

The Jerry Springer Debate

By
It’s a shame that Joe Biden couldn’t attend Tuesday night's debate. Okay, Biden was in attendance, but during the 90 minutes, it felt like he barely ever finished a complete sentence. It’s not clear that President Trump necessarily won the night, in the sense that people who were leaning against ... Read More
Elections

The Jerry Springer Debate

By
It’s a shame that Joe Biden couldn’t attend Tuesday night's debate. Okay, Biden was in attendance, but during the 90 minutes, it felt like he barely ever finished a complete sentence. It’s not clear that President Trump necessarily won the night, in the sense that people who were leaning against ... Read More
Elections

The Debate Dumpster Fire

By
On the menu today: You know what we’re talking about today -- that Godforsaken festival of incoherent crosstalk that was allegedly a presidential debate. It Figures That a Dumpster Fire of a Year Like This Would Bring Us a ‘Debate’ Like This Last night, I thought the first presidential debate of the ... Read More
Elections

The Debate Dumpster Fire

By
On the menu today: You know what we’re talking about today -- that Godforsaken festival of incoherent crosstalk that was allegedly a presidential debate. It Figures That a Dumpster Fire of a Year Like This Would Bring Us a ‘Debate’ Like This Last night, I thought the first presidential debate of the ... Read More
Elections

Everybody Loses, Which Helps Biden

By
Reactions to tonight's debate will likely be deeply polarized, as everything else is. There are a few things that are clear. One, this was probably the worst presidential debate in American history. There was a ton of cross-talk and shouting down, there were many bald-faced lies and obvious evasions, a former ... Read More
Elections

Everybody Loses, Which Helps Biden

By
Reactions to tonight's debate will likely be deeply polarized, as everything else is. There are a few things that are clear. One, this was probably the worst presidential debate in American history. There was a ton of cross-talk and shouting down, there were many bald-faced lies and obvious evasions, a former ... Read More