Congress Reaches Deal on COVID Relief Bill

Congress on Sunday reached a deal on a nearly $900 billion coronavirus relief package after months of stalled negotiations between Democrats and Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that party leaders in both the House and Senate had agreed on another relief bill to be passed in the near future, although whether it will pass in time to avoid the looming government shutdown at midnight remains unknown.

“Moments ago, in consultation with our committees, the four leaders of the Senate and the House finalized an agreement,” McConnell said from the Senate floor. “There will be another major rescue package for the American people.”

