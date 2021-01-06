Josh Hawley and Penn. Rep. Scott Perry Object to Pennsylvania Election Results

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reconvenes a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., January, 6 2021. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via Reuters)

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) and Representative Scott Perry (R., Pa.) sustained an objection to the certification of Pennsylvania’s Electoral College results, sending both houses of Congress to debate the objection.

President Trump has refused to concede defeat to Joe Biden in the elections, alleging Democrats “stole” the election via widespread voter fraud. Republican lawmakers from the House and Senate agreed to voice objections to state electoral results; however, earlier in the day Trump incited a crowd of thousands of supporters to demonstrate on Capitol hill.

The demonstration quickly devolved into a riot as the mob broke into the Capitol building and forced lawmakers to evacuate. By the time the riot finished, 14 Washington, D.C., police officers were injured and one demonstrator was shot and killed. Lawmakers subsequently insisted on returning to the Capitol to continue the certification of the Electoral College votes.

Following the riots on Capitol Hill, several senators withdrew their objections to certification of the election results in Georgia, Michigan, and Nevada. However, earlier on Wednesday night, an objection to the results in Arizona was sustained and debated separately by both chambers of Congress. The Senate and House voted down an attempt to overturn Biden’s win in Arizona.

Senator Kelly Loeffler, who was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Tuesday night’s night election, said she had a change of heart after witnessing the violence unleashed on the Capitol earlier in the day.

“When I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes,” Loeffler said. “However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider, and I cannot now, in good conscience, object.”

Senators Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R., Texas), both of whom led initial efforts to object to the Electoral College results, both voted in favor of the objection to Arizona’s certification. The two were joined by Senators Hyde Smith (R., Miss.), John Kennedy (R., La.), Roger Marshall (R., Ka.), and Tommy Tuberville (R., Ala.).

A majority of House Republicans also voted down a proposal to reject Arizona’s certification of the state’s election results. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) was among those voting in favor of the objection to Arizona’s certification.

“We will follow the Constitution and the law and the process for hearing valid concerns about election integrity,” McCarthy said in a floor speech. “We will do it with respect. We will respect your opinion. We will respect what you say, and we’re willing to listen to it.”

Trump ally Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) voted against the Arizona objection, after indicating she would sustain the objection earlier on Wednesday.

