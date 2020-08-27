News

Politics & Policy

Congressional Dems Label Wisconsin Shooter White Supremacist Without Evidence

By
Rep. Ayanna Pressley questions during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., August 24, 2020. (Tom Williams/Reuters)

Representative Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.) said on Wednesday that the 17-year-old who allegedly fatally shot two people in Kenosha, Wis. while trying to defend the city from looters is a “white supremacist domestic terrorist.” 

Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with the prior night’s shooting. Video of the incident appears to show one victim charging the alleged shooter before shots were fired. A second victim was shot after appearing to chase and lunge at the alleged shooter who had tripped and fallen while fleeing the scene of the first shooting.

“A 17 year old white supremacist domestic terrorist drove across state lines, armed with an AR 15,” Pressley wrote on Twitter. “He shot and killed 2 people who had assembled to affirm the value, dignity, and worth of Black lives.”

“Fix your damn headlines,” the progressive “Squad” member added. Her tweet garnered more than 66,000 retweets and 235,000 likes on Twitter by Thursday morning. 

Senator Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) on Wednesday called the shooter a “deranged white nationalist Trump supporter” in response to a tweet by Representative Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.) that called on patriots to defend the country.

“The mob wants to destroy America. We need PATRIOTS who will defend her,” Gaetz tweeted.

Murphy shared Gaetz’ tweet and commented “I wonder why a deranged white nationalist Trump supporter would show up to a protest with a rifle and start shooting people.”

Comments

Before the shooting, Rittenhouse told the Daily Caller that he was on scene with a rifle and medic bag trying to help people and protect local businesses as widespread rioting and looting had damaged the city for days.

“So people are getting injured, and our job is to protect this business, and a part of my job is to also help people,” he said. “If there’s somebody hurt, I’m running into harm’s way. That’s why I have my rifle because I need to protect myself, obviously. But I also have my med kit.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

U.S.

California’s First Experiment without Police

By
The temporary collapse of authority in many American cities, and the proposals of “defund the police” advocates to make that collapse permanent, has illustrated a timeless truth: When government authority dissolves, people will form their own armed enforcers of order. You will not get a peace-and-love utopia: ... Read More
U.S.

California’s First Experiment without Police

By
The temporary collapse of authority in many American cities, and the proposals of “defund the police” advocates to make that collapse permanent, has illustrated a timeless truth: When government authority dissolves, people will form their own armed enforcers of order. You will not get a peace-and-love utopia: ... Read More
Impromptus

A (bitter) taste of Kamala, &c.

By
One of my first tastes of Senator Kamala Harris came in February 2019. It was not a good one. The occasion was the nomination hearing of Neomi Rao, who in due course became a judge: a judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals. Judge Rao and I worked together at The Weekly Standard in the ’90s. Lovely, lively ... Read More
Impromptus

A (bitter) taste of Kamala, &c.

By
One of my first tastes of Senator Kamala Harris came in February 2019. It was not a good one. The occasion was the nomination hearing of Neomi Rao, who in due course became a judge: a judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals. Judge Rao and I worked together at The Weekly Standard in the ’90s. Lovely, lively ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Crisis That Democrats Dare Not Mention

By
The Democratic National Convention portrayed an America suffering from every possible sort of malady — except urban unrest. Is the country going through a terrible pandemic? Yes. A punishing recession? Absolutely. Is our democratic system itself under threat? Of course. Is the planet about to be destroyed by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Crisis That Democrats Dare Not Mention

By
The Democratic National Convention portrayed an America suffering from every possible sort of malady — except urban unrest. Is the country going through a terrible pandemic? Yes. A punishing recession? Absolutely. Is our democratic system itself under threat? Of course. Is the planet about to be destroyed by ... Read More