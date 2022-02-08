News

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Connecticut Moms Use Social Media to Ignite Nationwide Opposition to School Mask Mandates

By
Students board a school bus outside of Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Va., U.S., January 25, 2022. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Every afternoon when they arrive home from kindergarten, Emma Burnett’s twin five-year-old daughters complain about how difficult it was to breathe in their masks all day.

Burnett, like many moms in Connecticut, was very Covid-19 conscious at first, accepting the state restrictions as a necessary evil to combat the spread of an ominous disease.

But as the Delta wave came and went in the fall of 2021, vaccine uptake soared, and scientific data supporting school masking started to dwindle, all while the teachers’ unions continued to insist that kids had to cover their faces for their individual and collective safety, something didn’t

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Worst Ally

The Worst Ally

Germany, the laggard of NATO with a deep conflict of interest regarding Russia, is the weak link.

The Latest