Conservative Groundswell Shakes Up South Dakota School Board

For six years, Kate Thomas has been a lonely voice on the Rapid City school board, often the lone dissenter in votes on the South Dakota district’s budget, leadership, and academics.

Her colleagues on the seven-member board were good people whose hearts were in the right place, she said. But Thomas had a different, more conservative vision for the city’s schools.

Deb Baker, a retired businesswoman and great-grandmother, had never run a political campaign in her life. But she, too, worried about the direction of Rapid City’s schools, which some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren attended. When she saw a liberal candidate …