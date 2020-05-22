News

U.S.

Conservative Group Launches Ad Campaign Calling Out Warren, Harris for ‘MeToo’ Hypocrisy amid Biden Veep Hunt

By
Joe Biden departs after a campaign stop in Manchester, N.H., June 5, 2019. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

The Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative advocacy group, announced on Friday the launch of an ad campaign casting prominent Democrats as hypocrites for their reaction to the sexual assault allegation leveled against Joe Biden.

Tara Reade, a former staffer in Biden’s Senate office, has alleged that she was assaulted by Biden in Spring 1993. The former vice president has vehemently denied the allegation.

A host of national Democrats, many of whom expressed unequivocal belief in the allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, have accepted Biden’s denials. Prospective vice presidential candidates, Senators Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.), and Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), have all recognized Reade’s right to come forward but have said they believe Biden.

The new ad will replay comments from Democratic politicians during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings in support of accuser Christine Blasey Ford, contrasting them with the same politicians’ muted reactions to Reade’s allegations. Regarding Ford, Warren said “She told a story that was hard to tell;” Harris said “I believe her. She is putting herself out there;” and Hillary Clinton commented on Ford, “I found her very credible.”

“The Kavanaugh allegation and how it was handled by the Left has turned out to be the perfect foil for the Biden allegation and a master class in hypocrisy,” JCN president Carrie Severino said in a statement. “The contrast between the Democrats’ outrage in 2018 and their silence in 2020 could not be starker. In 2020 it’s now Joe Biden who is accused. Gone is the Democrats’ outrage. Yet the truth from 2018 remained unchanged: for the Left, it’s all about politics and power.”

The group’s new ad will appear in several U.S. states including Democratic strongholds California, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C. JCN will also target Alabama and Michigan, where Republicans hope to win Senate seats this coming Fall.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

