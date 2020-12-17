News

Education

Cornell University Early Investor in Massive Online Porn Firm: Report

By
Students walk across the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. (Jupiterimages/Getty Images)

Cornell University was an early investor in a firm that currently owns Pornhub and various other pornography websites, The Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The firm, currently known as MindGeek, owns porn websites that together amass over 115 million visitors per day, accounting for a substantial amount of all internet traffic and advertising. MindGeek reported revenues of $460 million for the year 2018.

MindGeek grew out of a firm called Manwin, headed by Fabian Thylmann. In 2011, Thylmann reached a deal with 125 secret investors to back Manwin with $362 million in debt, allowing Thylmann to expand his site from 200 to 1,200 staff.

The investors included Cornell University, JPMorgan Chase, and Fortress Investment Group, one financial backer told The Financial Times. After Thylmann was indicted in Germany in 2012 for tax evasion, he sold Manwin to its senior managers Feras Antoon and David Tassillo, who renamed the company MindGeek. The two firms declined to comment while Cornell refused to disclose the details of its investment managers’ portfolios.

The news comes about a week after Pornhub announced it would remove all “unverified” content from the site. The move appears to have been prompted by a decision by MasterCard and Visa to suspend dealings with the site, after a column by Nicholas Kristof in the New York Times drew attention to videos of sex trafficking victims that were available to view on Pornhub.

Republicans have called on U.S. attorney general William Barr to investigate Pornhub over exploitative videos of women and girls that have appeared on the site. However, while politicians from both parties have called for heightened scrutiny for Big Tech companies including Google and Facebook, Pornhub parent company MindGeek has largely escaped notice.

“No politician wants to talk about the porn industry because then they have to acknowledge how it is part of everyday life,” Kate Isaacs, founder of Not Your Porn, told The Financial Times. “So no one is holding a multinational corporation like MindGeek to account.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Biden Should Beware of Nemesis

By
Joe Biden will be our next president. But he will face Nemesis in a way that few other presidents have ever encountered the cruel Greek god. Biden’s hubris and that of the media/Democratic Party fusion almost guarantee such divine retribution. Once the last of the other Democratic-primary candidates dropped ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Biden Should Beware of Nemesis

By
Joe Biden will be our next president. But he will face Nemesis in a way that few other presidents have ever encountered the cruel Greek god. Biden’s hubris and that of the media/Democratic Party fusion almost guarantee such divine retribution. Once the last of the other Democratic-primary candidates dropped ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Where Did the New Mad Left Come From?

By
Bouts of extreme leftism are frequent in history. Plato’s Apology, Edmund Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France, and Vladimir Lenin’s What Is to Be Done? -- all offer us insight into the mind and methods of the hard Left. America has experienced surges of mainstream anarchism, socialism, and ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Where Did the New Mad Left Come From?

By
Bouts of extreme leftism are frequent in history. Plato’s Apology, Edmund Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France, and Vladimir Lenin’s What Is to Be Done? -- all offer us insight into the mind and methods of the hard Left. America has experienced surges of mainstream anarchism, socialism, and ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Limits of Left-Wing Dominance

By
Way back in November 2016, shortly after Donald Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton, Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to Broadway to see Hamilton. One of the most successful Broadway productions of the modern era, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical combines a historical grounding in Ron Chernow’s biography of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Limits of Left-Wing Dominance

By
Way back in November 2016, shortly after Donald Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton, Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to Broadway to see Hamilton. One of the most successful Broadway productions of the modern era, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical combines a historical grounding in Ron Chernow’s biography of ... Read More