News

Elections

Coronavirus Concerns Lead to Scaled Down Republican National Convention in Jacksonville

By
The Republican National Committee holds a media walkthrough for the 2020 Republican National Convention that will be held from August 24-27, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 12, 2019. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

A pared-down Republican National Convention will be held in Jacksonville, Fla., next month in a number of outdoor and indoor settings in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and comply with Florida’s rules, according to a letter sent by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to delegates Thursday.

Admittance will be restricted to regular delegates — around 2,500 people — for the first three days of the convention, according to the letter, obtained by the Washington Post. When President Trump attends on the final day, delegates will get a guest, and alternate delegates can also attend. Roughly 6,000 to 7,000 people are expected to attend.

The convention will take place in several venues, both indoor and outdoor, including VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, TIAA Bank Field, Daily’s Place Amphitheater, 121 Financial Ballpark and several others to comply with Florida rules.

“When we made these changes, we had hoped to be able to plan a traditional convention celebration to which we are all accustomed. However, adjustments must be made to comply with state and local health guidelines,” she said.

The convention will spend one day in its original Charlotte, N.C. location before moving to Jacksonville. The move was prompted by North Carolina officials’ reluctance to ensure that President Trump would be able to accept his nomination in a packed arena. However, Florida has seen case numbers spike recently, causing local officials in the state to consider additional shutdowns to slow the virus’ spread. It is unclear how potential shutdowns could affect the convention. 

“It’s irresponsible,” Jacksonville City Councilman Garrett L. Dennis, a Democrat, told the Post last month of the RNC’s decision to hold the convention in the city. “It will increase the number of COVID infections and put the locals at risk.”

Comments

While Democrats have moved to hold an increasingly virtual convention, asking state delegations not to travel to Milwaukee and downsizing its venue, McDaniel and Trump have continued to push for an in-person convention as the Post reported some of the president’s advisors view the convention as critical to regaining lost ground as Trump lags behind the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in recent polls.

McDaniel’s letter says the convention plans “to implement a variety of health protocols in order to ensure a safe event. This plan includes but is not limited to on-site temperature checks, available PPE, aggressive sanitizing protocols, and available COVID-19 testing.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Health Care

Four Assumptions about the Coronavirus

By
Where do we stand in our fight against the coronavirus? Here are three safe — but not entirely certain — assumptions about this pandemic, and a fourth that follows from the first three. 1. The most common strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States right now is extremely contagious and will prove difficult ... Read More
Health Care

Four Assumptions about the Coronavirus

By
Where do we stand in our fight against the coronavirus? Here are three safe — but not entirely certain — assumptions about this pandemic, and a fourth that follows from the first three. 1. The most common strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States right now is extremely contagious and will prove difficult ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No One Is Consistent on Goya

By
Last week, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue made headlines for saying that “we are all truly blessed . . . to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder” while he was in the White House Rose Garden alongside Trump. CNN journalists were quick to denounce Unanue as, effectively, a traitor to the Hispanic ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No One Is Consistent on Goya

By
Last week, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue made headlines for saying that “we are all truly blessed . . . to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder” while he was in the White House Rose Garden alongside Trump. CNN journalists were quick to denounce Unanue as, effectively, a traitor to the Hispanic ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Is Way Down in the Polls

By
On the menu today: President Trump demotes his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, which should dispel the persistent belief that all of the polls are wildly wrong and that Trump’s reelection effort is going fine; something really odd is going on with the Washington football team besides the name change; and the ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Is Way Down in the Polls

By
On the menu today: President Trump demotes his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, which should dispel the persistent belief that all of the polls are wildly wrong and that Trump’s reelection effort is going fine; something really odd is going on with the Washington football team besides the name change; and the ... Read More
U.S.

Andrew Cuomo Is Not a COVID Hero

By
The media have decided to play along with New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s bizarre effort to reinvent himself as the hero of the fight against COVID-19. Cuomo’s motivation is transparent enough, and we are duly impressed at the chutzpah required to even attempt such a thing. But there is no excuse for anyone ... Read More
U.S.

Andrew Cuomo Is Not a COVID Hero

By
The media have decided to play along with New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s bizarre effort to reinvent himself as the hero of the fight against COVID-19. Cuomo’s motivation is transparent enough, and we are duly impressed at the chutzpah required to even attempt such a thing. But there is no excuse for anyone ... Read More
Sports

The Coming College-Sports Apocalypse

By
Last week, Stanford announced that the coming season — if there is a season — will be the last for eleven of the school’s sports teams: men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball, and ... Read More
Sports

The Coming College-Sports Apocalypse

By
Last week, Stanford announced that the coming season — if there is a season — will be the last for eleven of the school’s sports teams: men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball, and ... Read More