News

Economy & Business

Congress, White House Reach Deal on Small-Business Relief

By
(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Congress and the Trump administration have finalized a new relief package for small businesses affected by the coronavirus.

The legislation will allocate $484 billion in total to helping small businesses and hospitals and expanding coronavirus testing. $321 billion will be allocated to the Paycheck Protection Program, which is designed to give emergency loans to small businesses but had run out of funding last week. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan fund, a separate relief program, will receive $60 billion, while the bill provides $75 billion to hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing throughout the country.

“I welcome this bipartisan agreement and hope the Senate will quickly pass it once members have reviewed the final text,” Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said of the bill. “Congressional Democrats are proud to have secured an agreement on an interim emergency funding package.” Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) and House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said in a joint statement.

Senator Mike Lee (R., Utah) criticized the process by which the agreement was reached, with Congress in recess and many members not present to debate the legislation.

Comments

“We need to do the job we were elected to do. . . . And yet Congress is in recess,” Lee said on the Senate floor. “This . . . is simply unacceptable. If COVID-19 requires Congress to act then it requires Congress to convene.” Lee added that he would not object to passing the current legislation by unanimous consent.

President Trump on Tuesday signaled his support for the deal on Twitter, urging both houses of Congress to pass it.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More