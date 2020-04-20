News

U.S.

Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 40,000 as Governors Complain about Lack of Testing Capacity

By
Nurse Jess White processes a swab at a drive-through testing site for coronavirus, flu, and RSV for employees at UW Medical Center Northwest in Seattle, Wash., March 9, 2020. (Lindsey Wasson/Reuters)

The U.S. coronavirus death toll reached 40,628 by Monday morning as state governors publicly worried they won’t have the amount of tests needed to safely reopen parts of the economy.

“The administration, I think, is trying to ramp up testing. They are doing some things with respect to private labs,” Maryland governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union. “But to try and push this off to say that the governors have plenty of testing and [that] they should just get to work on testing–somehow we aren’t doing our job–is just absolutely false.”

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, criticized the lack of a national testing system to coordinate the effort against the pandemic.

“It would be nice if we had a national strategy that was working with every state, so every state knew what was coming,” Whitmer said. Fellow Democratic governor Graham Northam of Virginia complained, “We’ve been fighting every day for PPE. We have supplies now coming in. We’ve been fighting for testing….We don’t even have enough swabs.”

On Saturday, President Trump criticized governors over lack of testing, saying states had enough tests and simply weren’t using them.

Comments

“They don’t want to use all of the capacity that we’ve created. We have tremendous capacity,” Trump said at a White House press conference. “They know that. The governors know that. The Democrat governors know that. They’re the ones that are complaining.”

Throughout the past week Trump has also vacillated between claiming that he retained the authority to open states’ economies, a position that drew bipartisan backlash, and recognizing governors’ authority to lift business closures imposed in the wake of the pandemic.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
NR PLUS World

WHO Chief Tedros Has Got to Go

By &
If the deadly and destructive made-in-China COVID-19 crisis has a silver lining, it is this: The strengths and weaknesses of particular leaders, governments, and institutions around the world have been exposed by the pandemic, thus providing an impetus for reform. The World Health Organization (WHO) has come ... Read More
NR PLUS World

WHO Chief Tedros Has Got to Go

By &
If the deadly and destructive made-in-China COVID-19 crisis has a silver lining, it is this: The strengths and weaknesses of particular leaders, governments, and institutions around the world have been exposed by the pandemic, thus providing an impetus for reform. The World Health Organization (WHO) has come ... Read More