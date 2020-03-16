Coronavirus Deaths Worldwide Exceed Those Inside China

A municipal bus driver works in Madrid, Spain, March 16, 2020

Deaths from the Wuhan coronavirus outside of China exceeded those inside for the first time on Sunday.

As of Sunday, about 3,300 deaths from the illness were recorded outside China, while China itself has reported about 3,200 deaths, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University and first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Also, the 81,000 total cases diagnosed inside China have been eclipsed by the 88,000 reported in the rest of the world.

On Friday, the World Health Organization said the epicenter of the outbreak had moved to Europe. Countries across the continent scrambled to contain the spread, with Germany closing some stretches of its border and France and Spain imposing strict limits on public gatherings. Spain currently reports over 7,700 cases, France 5,400, and Germany 4,800.

Meanwhile, 54 patients have died out of a total 3,500 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Sunday that all gatherings of over 50 people throughout the U.S. be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.

The spread of coronavirus has upended life in major U.S. cities from New York to San Fransisco as local governments take measures to stem the outbreak. New York mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday announced the closure of the city’s school district, the largest in the nation serving over 1 million students, and ordered the closure of all movie theaters, bars and restaurants except for takeout options.