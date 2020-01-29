News

World

Coronavirus Evacuation Flight from China Carrying Over 200 U.S. Citizens Heads to California

By
News media members prepare for the arrival of an aircraft, chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate government employees and other Americans from the coronavirus threat in Wuhan, California, U.S., January 29, 2020. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

A flight chartered by the State Department evacuated 210 U.S. citizens from China, the origin of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, and touched down in Alaska on Tuesday night.

The passengers, which include U.S. diplomats and their families, were medically screened at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and all were cleared to continue on the flight to March Air Reserve Base near Riverside, California, where they were expected to touch down at 8a.m. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will work with local officials in California to “ensure these people can get back home and not put anyone at risk,” according to Dr. Cameron Kaiser of the Riverside County Department of Public Health.

The flight left from Wuhan, where the coronavirus first erupted. The State Department has issued a travel warning for Wuhan, saying Americans should avoid travel to the city while the virus is spreading.

The virus, a respiratory illness, has already claimed 132 lives in China and spread to 5,974 people. The virus causes symptoms similar to pneumonia, although many cases are as mild as the flu. The U.S. has identified five people in the U.S. who have been infected with the virus, all of whom recently traveled to Wuhan. Another 73 people are being observed for suspect symptoms.

The CDC and airport officials will coordinate to clean the Anchorage airport terminal that received the flight’s passengers.

“For many of us directly involved, this has been a moving and uplifting experience,” Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, said. “The whole plane erupted in cheers when the crew said, ‘Welcome home to the United States.'”

Comments

About 1,000 Americans live in Wuhan, but the State Department prioritized the return of those “most at risk” of being sickened by the virus.

Meanwhile, people who never visited China have contracted the virus in Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

The Democrats’ Burisma Bait and Switch

By
Imagine you get indicted in a swindle. The prosecutors represent that they can prove you and your alleged co-conspirators planned to fleece a major financial institution. You counter that you weren’t fleecing anyone. Sure, you were asking for millions in loans, but the collateral you were prepared to post was ... Read More
White House

The Democrats’ Burisma Bait and Switch

By
Imagine you get indicted in a swindle. The prosecutors represent that they can prove you and your alleged co-conspirators planned to fleece a major financial institution. You counter that you weren’t fleecing anyone. Sure, you were asking for millions in loans, but the collateral you were prepared to post was ... Read More
Politics & Policy

15 Flaws in Adam Schiff’s Case

By
Adam Schiff did most of the heavy lifting for the House managers, and if he performed ably, he also relied on arguments and tropes that don’t withstand scrutiny. The Democratic case for impeachment and removal is now heavily encrusted with clichés, widely accepted by the media, meant to give their ... Read More
Politics & Policy

15 Flaws in Adam Schiff’s Case

By
Adam Schiff did most of the heavy lifting for the House managers, and if he performed ably, he also relied on arguments and tropes that don’t withstand scrutiny. The Democratic case for impeachment and removal is now heavily encrusted with clichés, widely accepted by the media, meant to give their ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

A Nation of Barbers

By
It seems almost inevitable that long hair is unwelcome at Barbers Hill High School. There’s a touch of aptronymic poetry in Texas public-school dress-code disputes. When I was in school in the 1980s, at the height of the Satanism panic, the local school-district superintendent circulated a list of ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

A Nation of Barbers

By
It seems almost inevitable that long hair is unwelcome at Barbers Hill High School. There’s a touch of aptronymic poetry in Texas public-school dress-code disputes. When I was in school in the 1980s, at the height of the Satanism panic, the local school-district superintendent circulated a list of ... Read More