New York Stock Exchange Will Temporarily Close Trading Floors after Two Positive Coronavirus Tests

Traders wait after trading was halted on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 18, 2020. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

The New York Stock Exchange announced Wednesday that it will close its trading floors temporarily and move to electronic trading only starting Monday, a decision reached after two people tested positive during coronavirus screenings.

Trading floors Wall Street in downtown Manhattan and in San Francisco will be shuttered for the time being as a “precautionary step to protect the health and well-being of employees and the floor community in response to COVID-19,” NYSE operator Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. said in a Wednesday statement. “Trading and regulatory oversight of all NYSE-listed securities will continue without interruption.”

A trader and a NYSE employee tested positive for coronavirus, the deadly respiratory illness spreading across the globe that has been labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

“We implemented a number of safety precautions over the past couple of weeks, and starting on Monday this week we started pre-emptive testing of employees and screening of anyone who came into the building,” NYSE President Stacey Cunningham told CNBC. “If that screening warranted additional testing, we tested people and they were sent home and not given access to the building. A couple of those test cases have come back positive.”

Cunningham added that the two individuals have not been in the Big Board building this week, and the building has since been cleaned.

The move comes as stocks plummeted again on Wednesday, following several days of dismal trading that pushed the stock market into bear market territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,300 points or 6.28 percent, while the S&P 500 was down 5.17 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.7 percent.