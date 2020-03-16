Serbian President Labels European Solidarity ‘Fairy Tale’, Says Only China Can Assist in Coronavirus Response

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić attends a news conference following the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, December 4, 2019. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool via Reuters)

Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić on Sunday blasted the European Union for refusing to export medical equipment to Serbia in the midst of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

Serbia is currently applying to become an E.U. member.

“European solidarity does not exist. That was a fairytale on paper,” Vučić said after proclaiming a state of emergency in his country. “As of today, as you know, we cannot even import goods, according to the European Union’s decisions. [European Commission president] Ursula von der Leyen said this a while ago, we cannot import medical equipment from EU countries.”

Vučić said that because Serbia was unable to bring in E.U. medical equipment, the country could only seek the help of China. The president asked China to send “everything…even to send us doctors, [because] our doctors are already tired.”

“We will be begging [Chinese citizens] to come and help us with everything,” Vučić said.

The E.U. has placed a ban on exports of certain medical equipment to non-E.U. states in an attempt to guard medical supplies.

“Such medical goods [protective equipment] can only be exported to non-EU countries with the explicit authorization of the EU governments,” von der Leyden said on Twitter. “This is the right thing to do because we need that equipment for our health care systems.”

Serbia has confirmed 55 cases of coronavirus with no deaths as of Monday, according to the New York Times. However, the country announced a state of emergency on Sunday and mandated a 14-day quarantine for all Serbian nationals and foreign residents returning from abroad, banning the entry of anyone not authorized to live and work in the country.

European Union countries including Italy, France, and Spain have imposed lockdowns in order to contain the spread of the outbreak.