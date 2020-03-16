News

World

Serbian President Labels European Solidarity ‘Fairy Tale’, Says Only China Can Assist in Coronavirus Response

By
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić attends a news conference following the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, December 4, 2019. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool via Reuters)

Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić on Sunday blasted the European Union for refusing to export medical equipment to Serbia in the midst of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

Serbia is currently applying to become an E.U. member.

“European solidarity does not exist. That was a fairytale on paper,” Vučić said after proclaiming a state of emergency in his country. “As of today, as you know, we cannot even import goods, according to the European Union’s decisions. [European Commission president] Ursula von der Leyen said this a while ago, we cannot import medical equipment from EU countries.”

Vučić said that because Serbia was unable to bring in E.U. medical equipment, the country could only seek the help of China. The president asked China to send “everything…even to send us doctors, [because] our doctors are already tired.”

“We will be begging [Chinese citizens] to come and help us with everything,” Vučić said.

The E.U. has placed a ban on exports of certain medical equipment to non-E.U. states in an attempt to guard medical supplies.

“Such medical goods [protective equipment] can only be exported to non-EU countries with the explicit authorization of the EU governments,” von der Leyden said on Twitter. “This is the right thing to do because we need that equipment for our health care systems.”

Comments

Serbia has confirmed 55 cases of coronavirus with no deaths as of Monday, according to the New York Times. However, the country announced a state of emergency on Sunday and mandated a 14-day quarantine for all Serbian nationals and foreign residents returning from abroad, banning the entry of anyone not authorized to live and work in the country.

European Union countries including Italy, France, and Spain have imposed lockdowns in order to contain the spread of the outbreak.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Religion

The End Is Near? Three Apocalyptic Novels

By
When will the world end? People have been asking this question . . . since the beginning. Virtually every religious tradition accounts for the end times. Christianity, with the Second Coming, is no exception. During the public ministry of Jesus, his disciples pressed him on this very point. “Tell us,” they ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

The End Is Near? Three Apocalyptic Novels

By
When will the world end? People have been asking this question . . . since the beginning. Virtually every religious tradition accounts for the end times. Christianity, with the Second Coming, is no exception. During the public ministry of Jesus, his disciples pressed him on this very point. “Tell us,” they ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Notes from the Great Plague

By
Today in plague news: My favorite Presbyterian church canceled its Sunday worship services for this week. That probably is wise: I am admittedly a little fuzzy on the Calvinist doctrine of predestination, but why take an unnecessary risk? If Americans are, as I hope they are, turning to prayer in these anxious ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Notes from the Great Plague

By
Today in plague news: My favorite Presbyterian church canceled its Sunday worship services for this week. That probably is wise: I am admittedly a little fuzzy on the Calvinist doctrine of predestination, but why take an unnecessary risk? If Americans are, as I hope they are, turning to prayer in these anxious ... Read More
Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
Democrats showed us a surprising amount of cohesion and coordination, when, collectively, they took action to turn Joe Biden’s strong finish in South Carolina into a romp through Super Tuesday. But they may regret this decision sooner than they think — and we may come to despise them for it. Already there ... Read More
Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
Democrats showed us a surprising amount of cohesion and coordination, when, collectively, they took action to turn Joe Biden’s strong finish in South Carolina into a romp through Super Tuesday. But they may regret this decision sooner than they think — and we may come to despise them for it. Already there ... Read More
Elections

End Your Campaign Now, Bernie Sanders

By
Ending a presidential campaign means killing a dream. If the campaign was launched with reasonably high expectations, and especially if it met with some success, that dream was shared by the candidate, staff, and millions of supporters. For a candidate like Bernie Sanders, the runner-up in 2016 and winner of the ... Read More
Elections

End Your Campaign Now, Bernie Sanders

By
Ending a presidential campaign means killing a dream. If the campaign was launched with reasonably high expectations, and especially if it met with some success, that dream was shared by the candidate, staff, and millions of supporters. For a candidate like Bernie Sanders, the runner-up in 2016 and winner of the ... Read More