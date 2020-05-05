News

World

Fauci Skeptical of Theory that Coronavirus Escaped from Lab in Wuhan

By
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a news briefing on the coronavirus, Washington, D.C., March 21, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, dismissed the theory that the coronavirus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, in an interview published Monday.

If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what’s out there now, [the scientific evidence] is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated,” Fauci told National Geographic. “Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species.”

While China and the World Health Organization have claimed that the coronavirus initially infected humans at an outdoor market in Wuhan, several U.S. officials have floated the possibility that the coronavirus escaped from a lab. China’s only level-4 virology lab studying highly contagious diseases, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, is located about nine miles from the market where Chinese officials claim the pandemic originated, and U.S. diplomats have warned of safety weaknesses at the Institute in the past.

However, if the coronavirus was already naturally present in bats being studied in a lab, “that means it was in the wild, to begin with,” said Fauci. “That’s why I don’t get what they’re talking about [and] why I don’t spend a lot of time going in on this circular argument.”

Comments

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday claimed that there is “a significant amount of evidence that [the coronavirus] came from that laboratory in Wuhan.” Senator Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) has also said it’s possible that the coronavirus escaped from a Chinese lab.

“This evidence is circumstantial, to be sure, but it all points toward the Wuhan labs,” Cotton wrote in an April op-ed for the Wall Street Journal.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Some Free Advice for AOC

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is feeling a little blue. One sympathizes. In her first year in office, Representative Ocasio-Cortez showed all the signs of someone making the callow error of believing her own publicity: She was arrogant, vain, petty, foolish, and vindictive, to say nothing of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Some Free Advice for AOC

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is feeling a little blue. One sympathizes. In her first year in office, Representative Ocasio-Cortez showed all the signs of someone making the callow error of believing her own publicity: She was arrogant, vain, petty, foolish, and vindictive, to say nothing of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Lockdown Extremism Is a Vice

By
We will be in a fight against the coronavirus for months, if not years, and yet it is time to declare mission accomplished on one very important goal. The lockdowns of much of the country were undertaken “to flatten the curve” and largely to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. It was a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Lockdown Extremism Is a Vice

By
We will be in a fight against the coronavirus for months, if not years, and yet it is time to declare mission accomplished on one very important goal. The lockdowns of much of the country were undertaken “to flatten the curve” and largely to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. It was a ... Read More
Media

‘A Racist Notion’

By
The New York Times reports that before the coronavirus outbreak began, senior Trump advisor Stephen Miller made several attempts to "use" public-health concerns -- like a 2019 mumps outbreak in a migrant detention center -- to justify sweeping restrictions on immigration. Miller, the authors claim, "has ... Read More
Media

‘A Racist Notion’

By
The New York Times reports that before the coronavirus outbreak began, senior Trump advisor Stephen Miller made several attempts to "use" public-health concerns -- like a 2019 mumps outbreak in a migrant detention center -- to justify sweeping restrictions on immigration. Miller, the authors claim, "has ... Read More
Media

China in 2020 Is Not Kansas in 1918

By
There’s bad uses of history, and then there’s Max Boot’s uncommonly silly Washington Post column on Sunday defending the Chinese Communist Party by comparing it to Kansas in 1918. Consider Boot’s central argument against the United States imposing any consequences on the Chinese regime for its ... Read More
Media

China in 2020 Is Not Kansas in 1918

By
There’s bad uses of history, and then there’s Max Boot’s uncommonly silly Washington Post column on Sunday defending the Chinese Communist Party by comparing it to Kansas in 1918. Consider Boot’s central argument against the United States imposing any consequences on the Chinese regime for its ... Read More