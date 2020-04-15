News

Federal Small-Business Loans Set to Run Out as Congressional Negotiations Continue

U.S. Small Business Administration loans may dry up by the end of Wednesday even as businesses seek relief from closures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg has reported.

The SBA’s emergency Paycheck Protection Program was established by Congress as part of its $2.2 trillion coronavirus-relief package. The PPP allocated $349 billion for loans to small businesses, and had used up $301 billion of that sum by Wednesday. Republicans and the White House have pushed to add $251 billion more to the program. But Senate Democrats have pushed back, calling for targeted relief to minority- and women-owned companies as well as local governments and hospitals.

On Wednesday, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) met with Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin to attempt to make a deal, but the gulf between Republicans and Democrats on the issue remains, even as the urgency to resolve it has increased over the past week.

“Loans will STOP if funds for guarantees are exhausted no matter how much/little has been disbursed,” Senator Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) wrote on Twitter on Monday. “That’s why we need funds ASAP.”

The additional funds, if passed, will add to what has already been an unprecedented federal effort to combat the pandemic’s economic effects, as the nation’s economy reels from massive unemployment and enforced shutdowns of businesses considered nonessential.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

White House

No, Trump Can’t Force States to Reopen

By
President Donald Trump is appointing a new “Opening Our Country” task force today to jumpstart the economy by early May. But the White House cannot succeed unless it persuades governors to cooperate. By dividing power, the Constitution creates resiliency in emergencies, but also demands cooperation between ... Read More
Politics & Policy

James Comey Should Apologize

By
It is becoming increasingly clear that the Russian investigation as launched and conducted by James Comey’s FBI deserves to rank as one of the agency’s great blunders -- at best. President Donald Trump famously calls the investigation a hoax, a label he uses liberally, but in this instance it may literally ... Read More
Media

The Power of Media Ignorance

By
Almost two weeks ago I offered at NRO a few synopses of various theories about why California -- which, for a variety of reasons, had seemed so ripe for a New York–style epidemic -- had nonetheless strangely been exempt at least for a while from the virus’s spread. I included the pedestrian possibility of ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
