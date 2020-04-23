News

Economy & Business

Treasury Says Publicly Traded Companies Must Return SBA Coronavirus Loans

By
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks about sanctions against Turkey at a news briefing at the White House, October 11, 2019. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

The Treasury Department said Thursday that it was asking approximately 150 publicly traded firms to repay nearly $600 million in loans they received from the federal program designed to help small businesses cover expenses and payroll amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The change comes after the initial $349 billion in emergency funding for small businesses ran out last week, with critics pointing to a loophole that allowed large companies to receive loans by applying through multiple subsidiaries with under 500 employees. A Wall Street Journal analysis found that 24 of the publicly traded companies that took loans employed more than 500 people, while a third earned over $100 million in annual revenue in their last fiscal year.

Comments

“The intent of this money was not for big, public companies that have access to capital,” Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said at a news briefing Tuesday.

Several public companies, including burger chain Shake Shack, which received $10 million, and Ruth’s Chris Steak House, which received $20 million, have already said they will return the loans.

Comments

Most Popular

Media

Jonathan Karl vs. Jim Acosta

By
Washington journalists obviously think of themselves as a united front, working as one to oppose President Trump, his ideas, his policies, his employees, his associates, and especially his reelection campaign. They’re happy to promote one another, their supposed competitors, in the interest of their shared ... Read More
Media

Jonathan Karl vs. Jim Acosta

By
Washington journalists obviously think of themselves as a united front, working as one to oppose President Trump, his ideas, his policies, his employees, his associates, and especially his reelection campaign. They’re happy to promote one another, their supposed competitors, in the interest of their shared ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Trump-Impeachment Retrospective

By
As the Democrats demand a lengthy enough general work stoppage to create such economic devastation that they may have a chance to get their somnambulant candidate to the White House, we should not forget some of their other derring-do in the Trump years. The publication, under the Freedom of Information Act, of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Trump-Impeachment Retrospective

By
As the Democrats demand a lengthy enough general work stoppage to create such economic devastation that they may have a chance to get their somnambulant candidate to the White House, we should not forget some of their other derring-do in the Trump years. The publication, under the Freedom of Information Act, of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC Testing Disaster

By
The CDC — once the “Communicable Disease Center” before being renamed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was created to prevent malaria and other dangerous communicable diseases from spreading across the nation. It was not created, you might be surprised to learn, to pester Americans about ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC Testing Disaster

By
The CDC — once the “Communicable Disease Center” before being renamed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was created to prevent malaria and other dangerous communicable diseases from spreading across the nation. It was not created, you might be surprised to learn, to pester Americans about ... Read More