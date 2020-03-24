News

Economy & Business

Kudlow Projects Coronavirus Aid Package to Reach ‘Roughly’ $6 Trillion

By
Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters inside the Brady Press Briefing room at the White House, February 13, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Tuesday projected that the total economic stimulus to be enacted by the federal government will reach $6 trillion.

Of the total, $4 trillion will come in the form of liquidity from the Federal Reserve, while the remaining $2 trillion will be part of proposed phase-three legislation from Congress. If the total assistance does reach $6 trillion, that would equal about 30 percent of U.S. GDP.

The phase-three legislation will be “the single largest Main Street assistance program in the history of the United States,” Kudlow said at a press conference Tuesday evening.

“We’re heading for a rough period, but it’s only going to be weeks, we think. Weeks [or] months, but it’s not going to be years, that’s for sure,” Kudlow added.

Lawmakers have not agreed on a final stimulus package as of Tuesday evening, despite optimism earlier in the day from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin that a deal was within reach. Senate Democrats twice voted to deny cloture to debate the stimulus on the Senate floor, moves that received harsh criticism from Republicans.

Anticipation of a deal on the stimulus drove a stock market surge on Tuesday that saw the largest one-day gain for the Dow since 1933. Meanwhile, President Trump said he hoped the U.S. would be able to relax coronavirus containment measures by Easter (April 12).

“We’re opening up this incredible country. Because we have to do that. I’d love to have it open by Easter,” Trump said during a virtual Fox News town hall event.

Comments

Later on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that while it might be possible to relax containment in some areas of the country, those decisions would be made according to data at the time.

“You can look at a date [to ease restrictions] but you’ve really got to be flexible,” Fauci told reporters.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Economy & Business

This Is Not Sustainable

By
Countries have experienced economic depressions before, but not usually as a matter of choice. The nationwide coronavirus shutdowns over the past two weeks have ground parts of the country to a halt. We have probably never before in our history seen so much economic activity vaporize so quickly -- within days ... Read More
Economy & Business

This Is Not Sustainable

By
Countries have experienced economic depressions before, but not usually as a matter of choice. The nationwide coronavirus shutdowns over the past two weeks have ground parts of the country to a halt. We have probably never before in our history seen so much economic activity vaporize so quickly -- within days ... Read More
Health Care

When Will It End?

By
Congressman Chip Roy (R., Texas) argued on the homepage Friday that the "government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy." From the true premises that uncertainty is bad for the economy and that an indefinite shutdown of social life is as uncertain as it gets, Roy makes the case ... Read More
Health Care

When Will It End?

By
Congressman Chip Roy (R., Texas) argued on the homepage Friday that the "government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy." From the true premises that uncertainty is bad for the economy and that an indefinite shutdown of social life is as uncertain as it gets, Roy makes the case ... Read More