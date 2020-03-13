News

Economy & Business

Stock Market Recovers as Trump Press Conference Soothes Nerves after Volatile Week

By
Traders watch President Donald Trump speak from the White House on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, March 13, 2020. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

The stock market surged on Friday to recover most of its dramatic losses from Thursday, its worst day since 1987, as President Trump announced he was declaring a national emergency as part of his administration’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

After a volatile week saw losses or gains of at least 4.89 percent every session, that trend continued Friday. Markets soared at the opening bell, only to then recede around midday before rebounding over the 30 minutes before the closing bell as Trump spoke from the Rose Garden. The Dow finished up nearly 2,000 points, while the S&P 500 finished up 230.31 points for its best day since 2008 and the NASDAQ finished up 672.43 points.

Comments

“This will pass, this will pass through, and we will be even stronger for it,” the president said in his press conference. He announced that up to $50 billion in federal funds would be available to help stem the spread of the outbreak, that interest on federally held student loans would be waived for the foreseeable future, and that the government would begin purchasing large quantities of crude oil for its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Friday’s gains came after a week in which the traders entered a bear market, trading was twice halted after opening-bell sell-offs, and the Federal Reserve pumped $1.5 trillion into short-term markets to help banks offset the economic impact of the pandemic.

Comments

Most Popular

Health Care

The Great Coronavirus War Is upon Us

By
Try this thought experiment. Envision the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as a living, breathing enemy — which, of course, is exactly what it is. But imagine for a moment that we are in real war with a cognizant, thinking, and clever enemy whose sole reason to live is to hurt, maim, or kill as many of ... Read More
Health Care

The Great Coronavirus War Is upon Us

By
Try this thought experiment. Envision the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as a living, breathing enemy — which, of course, is exactly what it is. But imagine for a moment that we are in real war with a cognizant, thinking, and clever enemy whose sole reason to live is to hurt, maim, or kill as many of ... Read More
World

What Is Happening in Italy?

By
Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
World

What Is Happening in Italy?

By
Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
World

Will Iran’s Regime Survive Coronavirus?

By
Soaring inflation. Deepening domestic discontent. An expanding environmental crisis. Even before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in recent weeks, the Iranian regime was struggling under the weight of domestic problems that increasingly threatened to undermine the integrity of the Islamic Republic. With the ... Read More
World

Will Iran’s Regime Survive Coronavirus?

By
Soaring inflation. Deepening domestic discontent. An expanding environmental crisis. Even before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in recent weeks, the Iranian regime was struggling under the weight of domestic problems that increasingly threatened to undermine the integrity of the Islamic Republic. With the ... Read More
Health Care

Yes, Coronavirus Is Worse Than the Flu

By
On the menu today: how the coronavirus is both more deadly and more contagious than the seasonal flu, wondering about the track record of “old warhorse” presidential candidates, and Mike Bloomberg breaks some more promises. Why We Fear the Coronavirus More Than the Seasonal Flu “There have only been ... Read More
Health Care

Yes, Coronavirus Is Worse Than the Flu

By
On the menu today: how the coronavirus is both more deadly and more contagious than the seasonal flu, wondering about the track record of “old warhorse” presidential candidates, and Mike Bloomberg breaks some more promises. Why We Fear the Coronavirus More Than the Seasonal Flu “There have only been ... Read More